NFL report

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears are 2-0 for the first time since the 2013 team won the first three games. They're just not making it easy on themselves.
The Bears nearly blew a 17-point lead against the Giants, hanging on for a 17-13 win when New York's Golden Tate got flagged for pushing off Eddie Jackson on an incomplete pass as the final seconds ticked away. The late escape came after they rallied from 17 down to win the opener at Detroit.
“I would say we’re just OK right now. I think we expect a little better,” coach Matt Nagy said. “But I’m not criticizing our players and our coaches. That’s a part of being in the second week with no preseason. So, we have high expectations. And we want to be better. So I think that’s just speaks to who our guys are as people.”
Two narrow wins against teams not expected to contend for playoff spots haven't exactly inspired confidence around Chicago. If the Bears are going to bounce back from a disappointing 8-8 season, they clearly have room to improve.
A good time to start would be this week at Atlanta (0-2). The Falcons blew a 20-point lead at Dallas and lost 40-39 on a game-ending field goal.
Raiders 34, Saints 24: Derek Carr passed for 282 yards and three touchdowns as Las Vegas rallied to win in its debut at the new Allegiant Stadium.
New Orleans opened a 10-0 lead after one quarter but the Raiders tied it at 17 at halftime by scoring 10 points in the last minute and 44 seconds of the half.
They then took the lead in the third quarter on a 1-yard TD pass from Carr to tight end Darren Waller on fourth down. They added to the lead when Jalen Richard scored on a 20-yard run with 7:43 to go.
After the Saints closed to within a touchdown, Daniel Carlson added an insurance 54-yard field goal with 1:07 remaining.
Waller finished with 12 receptions for 103 yards.
Vikings lose Barr: Off to an 0-2 start while trying to acclimate several new pieces into Mike Zimmer’s defense, the Minnesota Vikings suffered another big blow on Monday.
Four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr will miss the remainder of the season because of a torn pectoral muscle sustained in Minnesota’s 28-11 loss at Indianapolis a day earlier. Barr was placed on injured reserve on Monday.
“Anthony was our first draft pick that we’ve had when we came here,” Zimmer said. “A big, integral part of the defense. Good leader, great guy. It’s tearing him up inside that he’s not going to be able to play but ... we’ve got to move on.”
The Vikings have started 0-2 for the first time with Zimmer as coach. The defense — Zimmer’s calling card — has struggled to stop the Colts and Green Bay Packers, while the offense has been unable to sustain any momentum.
Fournette delivers: It didn’t take Leonard Fournette long to show the Tampa Bay Buccaneers what he can mean to their offense moving forward.
The fourth-year pro released in a surprise move by the Jacksonville Jaguars rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns in his second game with his new team despite playing a limited role while learning the system and earning Tom Brady’s trust.
Fournette averaged 8.6 yards per carry and scored on runs of 1 and 46 yards, the latter sealing Sunday’s 31-17 victory over Carolina after the Panthers trimmed a 21-point halftime deficit to seven in the fourth quarter.
The two-time 1,000-yard rusher who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft touched the ball on seven of Tampa Ba’s final eight offensive plays — capped by the 46-yard scoring burst that put the game out of reach with 1:48 remaining.
Cowboys show fight: Dak Prescott said Mike McCarthy’s halftime message was that the outcome mattered less than the character check after an inept first quarter put the Dallas Cowboys way behind in their coach’s home debut.
The star quarterback’s record-setting response in the second half led to an improbable 40-39 win over Atlanta on Sunday.
The wild rally keyed by a successful onside kick raised the obvious question of what kind of catalyst this could be for a franchise that doesn’t want to wait for McCarthy and his new players to get comfortable with each other before contending for championships.
“To show the resiliency to go out there and continue to fight and come out with the win, it does so much,” said Prescott, who became the first player in NFL history with at least 400 yards passing and three rushing touchdowns in the same game.
Titans add players: The Tennessee Titans have added a trio of players with NFL experience to their practice squad, signing wide receiver Chester Rogers and a pair of defensive backs in Breon Borders and Greg Mabin.
Mabin, a former Iowa player, has 13 tackles and has forced a fumble and recovered a fumble in 29 games over three seasons with Tampa Bay, Buffalo, San Francisco and Cincinnati.
