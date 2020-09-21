NFL report

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears are 2-0 for the first time since the 2013 team won the first three games. They're just not making it easy on themselves.

The Bears nearly blew a 17-point lead against the Giants, hanging on for a 17-13 win when New York's Golden Tate got flagged for pushing off Eddie Jackson on an incomplete pass as the final seconds ticked away. The late escape came after they rallied from 17 down to win the opener at Detroit.

“I would say we’re just OK right now. I think we expect a little better,” coach Matt Nagy said. “But I’m not criticizing our players and our coaches. That’s a part of being in the second week with no preseason. So, we have high expectations. And we want to be better. So I think that’s just speaks to who our guys are as people.”

Two narrow wins against teams not expected to contend for playoff spots haven't exactly inspired confidence around Chicago. If the Bears are going to bounce back from a disappointing 8-8 season, they clearly have room to improve.

A good time to start would be this week at Atlanta (0-2). The Falcons blew a 20-point lead at Dallas and lost 40-39 on a game-ending field goal.