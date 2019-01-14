PHILADELPHIA — Nick Foles fell 27 yards short of leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a third straight comeback win in the postseason.
His next opportunity likely will come in a different uniform.
The Eagles (10-8) were eliminated with a 20-14 loss at New Orleans on Sunday, ending the team's bid to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The front office faces several difficult decisions in the offseason, starting with Foles.
Carson Wentz is the team's quarterback going forward and Foles is looking forward to exploring his options. The Eagles must decide by mid-February if they want to exercise a $20 million option to keep Foles for 2019. But Foles could decline it and pay back $2 million to become a free agent. Philadelphia could put a franchise tag on Foles, though $23-25 million is a hefty price for a backup.
"The starter thing, leading a team, impacting a locker room, that's why we play the game," Foles said Monday. "Everything is open. I love this city. I love this locker room. It's special. We'll see."
Jets defend Gase: New York Jets chairman/CEO Christopher Johnson believes Adam Gase was the right choice to be the team's head coach — despite some heavy criticism from fans who preferred other candidates.
Gase was formally introduced Monday after he was hired by the Jets last Friday, beating out the likes of Mike McCarthy, Todd Monken and Matt Rhule.
When asked about the criticism by some fans, Johnson says he's trying to win games, not social media.
The 40-year-old Gase says he never asked whether he could have control over the roster as he did with the Miami Dolphins because it was not something he was interested in. He adds that he wanted the job in New York because of the opportunity to work with a young quarterback such as Sam Darnold, as well as staying in the AFC East.
Gase was fired by the Dolphins two weeks ago after going 23-26 in three seasons, including a playoff loss.
Browns hire coordinators: New Browns coach Freddie Kitchens has hired Todd Monken as offensive coordinator and Steve Wilks to run his defense.
Monken spent the past three years with Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers ranked first in passing yardage per game (320.3) and were 12th in points. Monken called plays, but Kitchens is expected to keep that duty following his eight-game run as Cleveland's offensive coordinator.
Wilks was recently fired after going 3-13 in one season as Arizona's coach. He has a deep defensive background, spending 12 years as a secondary coach before becoming Carolina's coordinator in 2017.
