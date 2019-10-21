EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Tom Brady set the tone with a long slice-and-dice touchdown drive, New England's blitz-happy defense forced Sam Darnold into five turnovers and the Patriots remained undefeated by cruising to a 33-0 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.
Brady threw a TD pass to Phillip Dorsett and Sony Michel ran for three scores to help the Patriots improve to 7-0 for the third time in franchise history, and first since 2015.
They also swept the two-game season series against their AFC East rivals for the fourth straight year, outscoring the Jets (1-5) 63-14 in the two meetings this year.
And, the top-ranked Patriots defense was a big reason in this one.
Darnold, the AFC offensive player of the week after leading New York to a 24-22 win over Dallas last Sunday in his return from missing three games with mononucleosis, was miserable against New England, finishing 11 of 32 for 86 yards and a 3.6 quarterback rating.
Ryan questionable: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan's decade-long streak of consecutive starts is on the line due to a sprained right ankle.
Coach Dan Quinn said Ryan ran in a pool on Monday to test the ankle and has not been ruled out for Sunday's game against Seattle.
The 34-year-old Ryan has not missed a start since 2009. His streak covers 154 regular-season games.
Raiders dump DB: The Oakland Raiders traded 2017 first-round cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans on Monday for a 2020 third-round pick, marking the third former first-round pick traded away by coach Jon Gruden in the past 14 months.
The Raiders made the deal a day after allowing Aaron Rodgers to throw for 429 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-24 victory for Green Bay and six days before Oakland (3-3) takes on the Texans (4-3).
"I think he's good player. I'm not going to get into it other than that," Gruden said. "I think he's a good young player. We drafted two young corners to play also and they're back ready to go here quickly. We want to give them an opportunity, like we are a lot of young players at other positions."
Dolphins DB disciplined: Dolphins safety Bobby McCain will be disciplined by the team for a verbal confrontation with a 13-year-old boy and for allegedly spitting in the face of another Bills fan following Miami's loss at Buffalo.
Coach Brian Flores said he discussed the incident with McCain on Monday, the day after the Dolphins' 31-21 loss. Flores wouldn't say whether McCain will miss playing time as part of the discipline.
Erie County Sheriff spokesman Scott Zylka confirms that police are investigating fans' complaints, working with the Bills and the NFL in reviewing stadium security video.
Panthers stay with Allen: The Carolina Panthers are back from the bye week and Kyle Allen will be back at quarterback.
Coach Ron Rivera ended any potential suspense over his quarterback situation Monday by declaring Allen the team's starter when the Panthers visit the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.
Allen is 4-0 as Carolina's starter this season since taking over for the injured Cam Newton.
Rivera said Newton will work with trainers this week at practice, but wouldn't say how much — if at all — the 2015 league MVP will practice. Newton has missed four games with a mid-foot sprain and hasn't practiced since a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay.
Mahomes rehabs: Patrick Mahomes was back in the Kansas City Chiefs' practice facility Monday, going through some extensive pool therapy and other rehabilitation exercises on his injured right knee.
The reigning MVP dislocated the patella in the knee while sneaking for a first down in last week's win in Denver. But what initially looked to be a rather serious injury is appearing less severe by the day, particularly after an X-ray taken at the stadium and an MRI taken Friday came back negative.
"That turned out as good as we could possibly imagine," Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said as the team returned from a few days off. "He's worked out here all weekend and is progressing nicely."
Hunt practicing: Kareem Hunt ran back to the Browns sooner than expected.
The suspended star returned to the team and practiced Monday after serving only six games of an eight-game NFL suspension for two violent off-field altercations that threatened to end his playing career.
Hunt has been observed since August by the league, which had banned him from the Browns' facility for the past two-plus months.
"We have been monitoring his progress during the suspension," league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email to The Associated Press. "He is permitted to return to team activities, including practice. He is not permitted to play in or attend games until after the team's eighth game. The time with the team enables him to re-acclimate himself and engage in conditioning work and practices."
