Another injury for Bears’ Burton
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — It's a new injury for tight end Trey Burton, and a familiar situation for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace.
Burton missed last season's playoff loss to Philadelphia with a groin injury suffered almost on the eve of the game, and he appears to have a similar issue as the Bears prepare for their season opener Thursday with the Green Bay Packers.
"It's that type of injury right now that in our minds it's minor enough it's going to be day by day, and let's see where he's at," Pace said.
Pace and the Bears felt they dealt successfully with the important issues they faced since last year's playoff loss to Philadelphia, such as finding a kicker to replace Cody Parkey and monitoring quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's development.
Just when the Bears thought they could move right into the regular season without a problem, a Burton injury cropped up again. He didn't practice Sunday and on Monday worked only on a limited basis with what the Bears say has nothing to do with past similar injuries.
Colts extend Brissett, sign Hoyer
INDIANAPOLIS — A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that the Indianapolis Colts have signed starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a contract extension.
The Indianapolis Star reported the deal is for two years and $30 million with $20 million guaranteed.
The Colts also signed veteran Brian Hoyer as a backup QB just two after he was released by the New England Patriots.
Still no sign of Zeke in Dallas
FRISCO, Texas — Ezekiel Elliott's holdout wasn't a topic when Jason Garrett addressed the Dallas Cowboys for the first time at training camp in California, or at least that's what the coach says.
After the Cowboys held their first practice in preparation for the opener against the New York Giants at home Sunday and Elliott still wasn't around, Garrett said the approach hasn't changed.
"Again, we're just focused on our football team now," Garrett said Monday on the fourth straight Elliott-related question to start his daily meeting with reporters. "We're going to practice at 10:45. It will be an hour and 15 minutes and we're going to go out and practice as well as we can. That's really where our attention is."
Jaguars forced to cancel practice
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will have one less day to prepare for their season opener.
The Jags canceled practice and meetings scheduled for Wednesday because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian, leaving them to cram two days of work into one before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Coach Doug Marrone told players and coaches to stay away from the facility Wednesday as the powerful storm is scheduled to make its way up Florida's east coast. Players also are off Tuesday. They are expected to return midday Thursday.
Dolphins cut long-time snapper
DAVIE, Fla. — Long snapper John Denney has been released after 14 seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
Denney, 40, had been with the team longer than any other current player, but on Monday he became part of the Dolphins' purge of veterans.
Denney joined Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2005 and played in 224 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Following his release he posted a thank-you to the organization, fans and teammates.
