NFL report

ASHBURN, Va. — Bruce Allen was mocked five years ago when he proclaimed that his perennially last-place Washington Redskins were “winning off the field.” More eye rolls arrived recently when Allen defended the club's “culture.”
After a lot of losing on the field and all manner of public relations fiascoes off it, Allen is out as president of the NFL team once coached by his father. He was fired Monday, a move announced by owner Daniel Snyder a day after a 3-13 debacle of a season was capped by one last embarrassing loss, 47-16 at rival Dallas.
“As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization," Snyder said in a statement issued by the team. “Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us.''
From the outset of the 2010 season, the Redskins went 62-97-1 with Allen serving as Snyder's right-hand man, a stretch that featured only two playoff appearances and zero playoff victories.
There could be another important move soon: Ron Rivera, fired as coach of the Carolina Panthers during the season, was visiting the Redskins on Monday. Rivera has quickly emerged as Washington's top candidate.
Giants fire Shurmur: Co-owner Steve Tisch is looking to take a greater role in the daily operations of the New York Giants as the organization begins a third coaching search in four years and faces criticism for retaining the general manager who hired the last coach.
The Giants again put themselves in the postseason spotlight for the off-the-field reasons when they fired coach Pat Shurmur on Monday and elected to keep general manager Dave Gettleman despite the two combining for nine wins over the past two seasons.
Co-owner John Mara said it was a gut instinct to fire Shurmur after the Giants (4-12) lost their regular-season finale to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Browns coach shopping: The Cleveland Browns have asked permission to speak with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman about their head coaching vacancy, a person familiar with the requests told The Associated Press on Monday.
Cleveland fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday night following a loss in Cincinnati that concluded a disappointing 6-10 season. The Browns almost immediately reached out to inquire about McDaniels and Roman.
Per league rules, the Browns can not interview McDaniels until after New England's wild-card game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. They can speak this week to Roman because the Ravens have a bye.
Dolphins DB arrested: Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavier Howard was arrested Sunday night on a domestic battery charge following an argument with his fiance over the purchase of a purse, according to a police report.
Howard, who missed much of the 2019 season with a knee injury, remained in the Broward County Jail early Monday with bond set at $3,000, jail records showed.
The police report from Davie, Florida, in suburban Fort Lauderdale said the argument became physical when Howard grabbed his fiance's arm and pushed her against a mirrored glass in the hallway of their bedroom. He let her go, causing her to fall to the floor on her right arm, which landed on his crutches, the report said.