BEREA, Ohio — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett will make his case to the NFL to have his indefinite suspension reduced on Wednesday.
Garrett was banned indefinitely by the league on Friday for striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet during the closing seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 victory.
Garrett requested to attend the appeal hearing in New York and plans to be there. His request will be heard by former NFL player James Thrash. He and Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks are jointly appointed by the league and the Players Association to hear such appeals.
Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is having his one-game ban heard Monday.
Ogunjobi was suspended for shoving Rudolph to the ground, escalating a wild brawl between the AFC North rivals that began with Garrett ripping off the QB’s helmet, wildly swinging it and connecting with the top of his head. Rudolph was not seriously injured.
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey will have his appeal hearing Tuesday. He was suspended three games after he came to Rudolph’s defense and punched and kicked Garrett while the defensive end lay under a pile of players in the end zone.
Garrett was suspended Friday — less than 12 hours after his violent actions — for at least the last six regular-season games and the playoffs should Cleveland (4-6) get there. It’s the longest suspension in league history for a single on-field infraction.
The 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick and Pro Bowler is not permitted to be with the Browns while serving his suspension. As part of his punishment, he’s also required to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell’s office before he can be reinstated.
Chiefs 24, Chargers 17: Daniel Sorensen picked off Philip Rivers’ fourth interception at the goal line with 18 seconds to play, and Kansas City stayed on top of the AFC West with a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night at Azteca Stadium.
Patrick Mahomes passed for 182 yards and hit Travis Kelce for his only touchdown. LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams rushed for touchdowns as the Chiefs (7-4) hung on to win the fourth regular-season NFL game played in Mexico despite a few problems with Azteca’s grass field and a one-sided first half favoring the Chargers (4-7), who racked up 312 yards without a touchdown.
Engram may face Bears: Giants tight end Evan Engram is out of his walking boot and may play Sunday when New York travels to Chicago.
Engram said Monday his sprained left foot is feeling better and he hopes to start running later this week. The Giants’ leading receiver with 44 catches, Engram was hurt against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 4 and missed a game against the Jets the following Sunday.
The bye gave him an extra week to heal. He said Monday was the first day he took off his boot.
Mayfield fine rescinded: Baker Mayfield doesn’t have to put up money for his mouth.
The Browns quarterback won his appeal and won’t have to pay a $12,500 fine he received from the NFL last month for criticizing officials.
Following Cleveland’s 32-28 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 13, Mayfield called the officiating “pretty bad” and he was particularly critical of a blindside block penalty called against Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.
Mayfield knew he would probably be fined for the comments, and the league handed down its penalty a few days later.
No Cam decision yet: Panthers owner David Tepper says the team won’t decide on the long-term future of Cam Newton with the organization until after they determine if the quarterback has fully recovered from a Lisfranc injury in his left foot.
Newton, 30, played only two games for the Panthers this season before being placed on injured reserve.
The 2015 league MVP is slated to cost $21.1 million under next year’s salary cap, but the team could save $19 million if they cut him or trade him.
Colts turn to new backs: Jordan Wilkins eagerly embraces playing a bigger role in the Indianapolis Colts’ offense.
The second-year running back is about to get his chance.
With Marlon Mack out indefinitely because of a fractured right hand, Wilkins and Jonathan Williams will share the bulk of the carries starting Thursday night at Houston.
“We have some great running backs around here, we just have to fill in,” Wilkins said Monday. “We’re confident.”
Lockett may return: Seattle coach Pete Carroll believes wide receiver Tyler Lockett has a chance to play this week despite spending two nights in a Bay Area hospital with a leg injury following Seattle’s win over San Francisco a week ago.
The Seahawks returned to practice on Monday following their bye week with Lockett not on the field during the portion of practice open to reporters. But Carroll sounded hopeful the severe lower leg contusion suffered by Lockett in Seattle’s 27-24 overtime victory will have subsided enough for the Seahawks’ leading receiver to be available for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia.
“He’s doing better. We’ll know later in the week his status. We’re hoping, planning on him being able to play, but he has to show us, so we’ll see,” Carroll said.
