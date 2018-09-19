ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is defending himself against allegations that he abused his 6-year-old son. He is calling the allegations "ridiculous" and says they're being made by people with something to gain.
McCoy spoke after practice Wednesday, a day after being called "a monster" by his son's mother in a court document filed in Georgia.
Stephanie Maisonet also said she agreed to defend McCoy against allegations of abuse made by his ex-girlfriend even though she said she knew the accusations to be true. Maisonet said she made the deal only after McCoy offered to drop a custody case.
McCoy responded by accusing Maisonet of having something to gain. He said he loves his son and is still fighting for custody.
Julio hurt: Wide receiver Julio Jones, held out of practice with a calf injury, has joined the Atlanta Falcons' long list of injured players.
Running back Devonta Freeman (sore right knee), who missed last week's win over Carolina , and defensive ends Takk McKinley and Derrick Shelby, who have groin injuries, also did not practice Wednesday. Coach Dan Quinn says the three are day to day and have not been ruled out for Sunday's game against New Orleans.
Bengals short on backs: Giovani Bernard is the last veteran running back standing for the Cincinnati Bengals, and even he was limited in practice on Wednesday.
The Bengals (2-0) head to Carolina (1-1) with Bernard as their only experienced back who knows their system. No. 3 back Tra Carson was waived Wednesday after suffering a hamstring injury in practice.
The Bengals signed free agent running back Thomas Rawls, who was released by the Jets at the end of training camp.
Joe Mixon hurt his right knee during a 34-23 win over Baltimore on Thursday night. He had a surgical procedure over the weekend to remove a piece of torn cartilage. He walked without a limp or a brace Wednesday, saying the knee felt good. He'll be sidelined for a few games as the knee recovers.
Texans respond: The Houston Texans fired back Wednesday at an East Texas school superintendent who wrote: "You can't count on a black quarterback," in the comment section of an online news article where he was criticizing quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Lynn Redden is superintendent of the Onalaska Independent School District in the Piney Woods, about 75 miles north of Houston. In his post in the comment section of a story written by the Houston Chronicle and posted on Facebook, Redden referred to the last play of Sunday's game, in which Watson let the clock run down before completing a pass to DeAndre Hopkins in a 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Coach Bill O'Brien was asked on Wednesday what he thought about the post.
"I really don't want to waste a lot of time responding to outdated, inaccurate, ignorant, idiotic statements," he said.
No crisis: Saints coach Sean Payton said it's too early to judge New Orleans' last-ranked running game.
New Orleans managed only 43 yards rushing on 13 attempts in a Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, but Payton said that was more about the nature of a game because the Saints had to lean on the pass after falling behind. And though the coach was more critical of the running game following the Saints 21-18 victory over Cleveland, he stressed: "We're talking about one game here. We're not talking about a crisis."
The Saints' surge to the NFC South title last season was fueled to a large degree by a rejuvenated running game that ranked fifth in the NFL.
Heading into Sunday's game against Atlanta, the Saints are averaging an NFL-worst 52.5 yards rushing during a 1-1 start.
Keenum ailing: Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum is sitting out practice with a sore knee.
The Broncos characterized the injury as minor and said he'll return to practice Thursday.
Keenum signed a two-year, $36 million deal with Denver after leading the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC championship last season.
