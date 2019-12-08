NFL report

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Jones rushed for a season-high 134 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries to help Green Bay remain atop the NFC North with a 20-15 victory over Washington.
Jones had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season and hauled in six catches for 58 yards. With fewer than three minutes left in the game, the third-year running back had more total yards (192) than the Redskins (187).
Dwayne Haskins completed 16 of 27 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown with an interception for Washington (3-10), which was officially eliminated from playoff contention.
Adrian Peterson became the sixth back in NFL history to reach the 14,000-yard mark, running for 76 yards and a score. He now has 14,036 yards in a 13-year career. Curtis Martin is fifth all-time with 14,101 yards.
Ravens 24, Bills 17: Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and Baltimore became the AFC's first team to clinch a playoff berth. Baltimore extended its franchise-best winning streak to nine.
Chiefs 23, Patriots 16: Kansas City clinched the AFC West when Bashaud Breeland knocked away Tom Brady's fourth-down pass attempt to Julian Edelman in the end zone.
49ers 48, Saints 46: Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 349 yards and four touchdowns and Robbie Gould kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired. Garoppolo's clutch fourth-down completion to tight end George Kittle for a 39-yard gain set up Gould's winning kick.
Vikings 20, Lions 7: Danielle Hunter had three of Minnesota's five sacks to spearhead a resurgence by the defense to stick the Lions with their sixth straight loss.
Titans 42, Raiders 21: Ryan Tannehill threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns, Derrick Henry ran for two scores and the Titans won their fourth straight game.
Steelers 23, Cardinals 17: Diontae Johnson ran for an 85-yard touchdown on a punt return and caught a pass for another score.
Chargers 45, Jaguars 10: Philip Rivers threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns, including an 84-yarder to Austin Ekeler that was the longest completion of the quarterback's 16-year NFL career.
Buccaneers 38, Colts 35: Jameis Winston threw for 456 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Buccaneers rally to beat the reeling Colts.
Falcons 40, Panthers 20: Matt Ryan threw the longest touchdown pass of his career and became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to reach 50,000 yards.
Broncos 38, Texans 24: Rookie Drew Lock threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns, Kareem Jackson had an interception and returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown against his former team.
Browns 27, Bengals 19: Nick Chubb ran for 106 yards — 99 after halftime — and Baker Mayfield and Kareem Hunt had rushing touchdowns.
Jets 22, Dolphins 21: Sam Ficken kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired after New York benefited from a pass interference call determined by the league's officiating office.