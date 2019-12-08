NFL report

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Jones rushed for a season-high 134 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries to help Green Bay remain atop the NFC North with a 20-15 victory over Washington.

Jones had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season and hauled in six catches for 58 yards. With fewer than three minutes left in the game, the third-year running back had more total yards (192) than the Redskins (187).

Dwayne Haskins completed 16 of 27 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown with an interception for Washington (3-10), which was officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Adrian Peterson became the sixth back in NFL history to reach the 14,000-yard mark, running for 76 yards and a score. He now has 14,036 yards in a 13-year career. Curtis Martin is fifth all-time with 14,101 yards.

Ravens 24, Bills 17: Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and Baltimore became the AFC's first team to clinch a playoff berth. Baltimore extended its franchise-best winning streak to nine.

Chiefs 23, Patriots 16: Kansas City clinched the AFC West when Bashaud Breeland knocked away Tom Brady's fourth-down pass attempt to Julian Edelman in the end zone.