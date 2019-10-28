LAKE FOREST, Ill. — In gambling terms, Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is doubling down on his offense and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky while everyone else is about to fold.
Rather than wring his hands over Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Nagy said he sees real signs the offense is about to emerge from a lethargic state.
It could be too late to help the Bears make the playoffs at this point after three straight losses and a 3-4 record, but for any success to happen, Nagy said the team must continue to support Trubisky, who he thinks needs more time to develop because of a lack of experience coming into the NFL.
"You're talking about a kid that he wants it really, really bad," Nagy said. "He truly cares.
"At the same time there's also an accountability."
Nagy acknowledged that a time will soon come when the third-year QB must start to make big plays and consistently move the offense without silly mistakes.
"And I think we're getting close to that," Nagy said. "And he knows that. When I say that, meaning like when there's opportunities to be made, we want to make those. And he wants to make them and he wants to do it.
"But it's the world we live in right now and people want it now. So it is what it is."
Trubisky was 23 of 35 for 253 yards with one interception and a passer rating of 75.1 against the Chargers.
While Trubisky had two critical fourth-quarter turnovers, an interception and lost fumble, he also drove the offense into position to win before a 41-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro sailed wide left as time expired.
Steelers 27, Dolphins 14: James Conner ran for 145 yards and a touchdown, and Mason Rudolph overcame a shaky start to throw for 251 yards and two scores as the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled away for a 27-14 victory over Miami on Monday night.
Pittsburgh (3-4) spotted the Dolphins (0-7) a 14-point first quarter lead before steadying itself to win consecutive games for the first time since ripping off six straight in the middle of last season. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, acquired in a trade with Miami last month, picked off Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick twice, and Pittsburgh forced four turnovers in all to avoid an embarrassing loss that would have effectively ended the competitive portion of its season.
Flacco sidelined: Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco, who ripped Denver's coaches for their play-calling in their last-minute loss at Indianapolis, won't play next week because of a herniated disk in his neck.
Coach Vic Fangio said backup Brandon Allen will start Sunday when the Broncos (2-6) host the Cleveland Browns (2-5). Fangio said he'll decide this week between two rookies as the backup: second-round draft pick Drew Lock, who is on IR with a right thumb injury, or undrafted QB Brett Rypien, who is on the practice squad.
Mosley not back soon: C.J. Mosley won't be back anytime soon for the New York Jets.
The star linebacker will miss five to six more weeks as he continues to deal with a groin injury that has sidelined him for most of the season.
Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Mosley will try to avoid surgery, with the hope he might be able to return during the final weeks.
Williams to Giants: The Jets traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Giants on Monday for a third-round draft pick next year and a fifth-rounder in 2021, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.
Williams was the No. 6 overall pick of the Jets in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl in his second season, but never truly lived up to his lofty draft status. He has 17 career sacks, but none in seven games this season for the struggling Jets. He actually had one in New York's 29-15 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday that was negated by a penalty on a teammate.
It is the first completed trade since 1983 between the teams that share MetLife Stadium as their home. The Jets sent a conditional pick to the Giants in '83 for offensive lineman Chris Foote, but the trade was nullified a week later when he was waived.
Cardinals get Drake: Suddenly short on running backs, the Cardinals have traded for help.
Arizona acquired Kenyan Drake from the Miami Dolphins for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2020 on Monday, giving the Cardinals (3-4-1) a healthy backfield option heading into Thursday's game against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (7-0).
Starter David Johnson has missed most of the past two weeks with an ankle injury and backup Chase Edmonds injured his hamstring in the team's 31-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Panthers stay with Allen: Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera isn't going to let the third-biggest loss in franchise history rush him into putting Cam Newton back on the field before he's ready.
Rivera said Monday that Kyle Allen will remain the team's starting QB this weekend when the Panthers host the Titans while Newton continues to rehab from a mid-foot sprain. Allen led the Panthers to four straight victories before throwing his first three career interceptions in an embarrassing 51-13 loss at San Francisco on Sunday.
"We have to make sure that Cam is ready," Rivera said. "The last update I got is he is going through his rehab and as he continues to go through that we will give you an update where he is. And we'll see. But right now, we're going into this game with Kyle as our starter."
Eagles get Avery: The Cleveland Browns have agreed to trade linebacker Genard Avery to the Philadelphia Eagles for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick.
A fifth-round pick from Memphis in 2018, Avery played 16 games — starting five — for Cleveland last season and showed potential as an edge rusher. However, he has been active for only two games this season and general manager John Dorsey figured it was time to move the 6-foot, 250-pounder, who can also play defensive end.
Avery had 39 tackles and 4½ sacks last season and it was assumed he would have an impact this season. However, he didn't fit new coordinator Steve Wilks' schemes and was a healthy scratch for two games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.