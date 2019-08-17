PHILADELPHIA — Josh McCown's retirement lasted two months.
The Philadelphia Eagles signed the 40-year-old quarterback to a one-year deal on Saturday. He is coming out of retirement to join his 11th team and play his 17th season.
McCown provides insurance behind Carson Wentz, who has finished the past two seasons on the sideline because of injuries. The Eagles already lost two quarterbacks in the first two preseason games. Nate Sudfeld broke his left wrist and is expected to return in September. Cody Kessler left Thursday night's game with a head injury.
Rookie Clayton Thorson was the only healthy quarterback on the roster behind Wentz before McCown ended his brief retirement.
McCown was 23-53 as a starter, including 5-11 with the Jets over the past two seasons. He's completed 60.2 percent of his passes, has thrown 98 touchdowns, 82 interceptions and has a 79.7 passer rating.
ESPN hired McCown to be an NFL analyst on the day he announced he was calling it quits. Now he will put his broadcast career on hold for one more year.
Browns 21, Colts 18: Garrett Gilbert threw two touchdown passes in the first half and David Blough added another TD pass in the second half Saturday, leading Cleveland past Indianapolis.
Cleveland (2-0) has won nine of its past 10 preseason games — this one with its top two quarterbacks sitting out — and Kareem Hunt returned to the field for the first time in nearly nine months.
Former Rock Island and University of Iowa receiver Derrick Willies caught a 4-yard TD pass from Blough in the third quarter. Gilbert played the entire first half and was 13 of 19 with 151 yards. Blough played the entire second half and was 7 of 12 with 74 yards.
Hunt made his first start with the Browns and finished with two carries for 6 yards.
Patriots 22, Titans 17: Jarrett Stidham threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Damoun Patterson with 4:12 left, rallying New England to victory.
Stidham picked up where he left off in his previous trip to Nissan Stadium. Stidham had five TD passes here helping Auburn rout Purdue in the Music City Bowl last December, and this time the rookie was 14 of 19 for 193 yards helping the Patriots (2-0) come back from a 17-8 halftime deficit.
Marcus Mariota started for the Titans (1-1) and shook off a pair of three-and-outs before his best drive this preseason. He capped a 10-play, 87-yard drive with an 11-yard TD pass to his favorite target, three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker, who broke his right ankle in the 2018 season opener.
AB nears return: Antonio Brown made it through a walkthrough practice for the Oakland Raiders with no issues with his frost-bitten feet and is expected to be a full participant in practice soon for the first time this summer.
Coach Jon Gruden said Saturday that he thinks Brown will be able to get back into practice before the Raiders play their third exhibition game next week in Winnipeg, Manitoba, against the Green Bay Packers.
Brown hasn't taken part in a full practice session all of training camp as he dealt with injuries to his feet suffered in a cryotherapy mishap in France last month and fought with the NFL over the helmet he's allowed to use.
Lee practicing: Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee is practicing for the first time since tearing three ligaments in his left knee last preseason.
Lee was removed from the physically unable to perform list Saturday and took part in drills for the first time since getting carted off the field during the team's third exhibition game in 2018. His knee buckled when Atlanta Falcons cornerback Damontae Kazee made a helmet-first tackle in the first quarter.
Lee spent the next 51 weeks trying to get back on the field.
Ravens DB hurt: Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young is still weighing his options with his recent neck injury, coach John Harbaugh said Saturday.
Young, who signed a three-year, $25.8 million contract extension in February, suffered the injury during practice and he did not play in the second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
Young must decide whether to have season-ending surgery or possibly start the season on injured reserve with the hope of returning later.
