NFL report

ARLINGTON, Texas — Displaced by Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints went back to work Monday about 500 miles away in the stadium of another NFL team.
Coach Sean Payton stood on the star logo in the middle of the home field of the Dallas Cowboys as the Saints stretched out for their first practice since before the powerful Category 4 hurricane made landfall just south of New Orleans. They will practice at AT&T Stadium through Wednesday before a previously planned break leading into the start of the regular season.
“Then we’re going through a ton of contingency plans,” Payton said.
Saints players and staff, along with about 120 family members, relocated to North Texas on Saturday, when their final preseason game was canceled a day before the destructive hurricane made landfall south of New Orleans with winds of 150 mph, and left that entire area without power.
“Left behind are obviously apartments, condominiums, homes. Those are all physical things. Nonetheless, they're still home for so many people,” Payton said on a conference call before practice. “I think to some degree that going out and being able to practice today is going to be good for everyone, because from afar, there’s only so much you can do.”
After the break at the end of this week, part of the number of days off required by the CBA, the Saints are scheduled to resume practice next Monday.
Payton said that it would be unrealistic to believe that would be at their headquarters in Metairie, Louisiana, even though initial reports from people there indicated that the facility handled the storm overall pretty well.
There has been no word yet about the scheduled Sept. 12 season opener at home against the Green Bay Packers that is supposed to be at the Superdome.
Smith needs surgery: The Minnesota Vikings were dealt their first injury setback of the season, with knee surgery scheduled for on-the-rise tight end Irv Smith Jr. that will likely sideline him for at least a few games.
Coach Mike Zimmer said Monday that Smith will have the procedure done this week by team physician Dr. Christopher Larson. The timetable for Smith's return won't be known until after the surgery on his meniscus, depending on how significant of a repair is required.
The injury to Smith's meniscus occurred sometime Friday during Minnesota's exhibition game at Kansas City, but “it's hard to know exactly what happened,” Zimmer said.
Ravens take hit: It took one series last weekend for J.K. Dobbins to injure his knee, ending his season.
That's the risk the Baltimore Ravens were taking by putting him on the field — and coach John Harbaugh understands the second guessing.
“It's a fair conversation," Harbaugh said. "We played the whole offense for nine plays I think it was. Those guys played for no more than 23 plays the whole preseason — that's what J.K. had.”
Dobbins was hurt on a screen pass in Saturday night's preseason finale at Washington, and now the Ravens have to replace a major part of their offense. The Ravens put Dobbins on injured reserve Monday.
Lance sidelined: San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will miss one week of practice after injuring a finger on his throwing hand during an exhibition game.
Lance was hit on his right thumb by the helmet of Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson on Sunday. Lance remained in the game after the hit but got more tests done Monday that coach Kyle Shanahan said showed a “small chip fracture” in the finger.
Shanahan said Lance is unable to take snaps and needs to rest for about seven days before he can return. Lance will miss two practices this week but should be back next Monday when the 49ers begin preparations for their season opener Sept. 12 at Detroit.
Wentz on COVID list: Carson Wentz's big week was cut short Monday when the Indianapolis Colts put three starters including their top quarterback on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal join two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher on the sideline because of health and safety protocols. Fisher tested positive for the virus last week.
Three-time All-Pro Quenton Nelson was activated Monday after multiple negative tests. Nelson was deemed a close contact to Fisher.
Titans have virus issues: The Tennessee Titans' virus outbreak has grown again with starting right guard Nate Davis added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Davis joined the list a day after starting center Ben Jones went on the list. Currently, nine Titans' players are on the reserve/COVID-19 list with five of those starters including quarterback Ryan Tannehill and tight end Geoff Swaim. Outside linebacker Harold Landry III is the only defensive starter on the reserve list.
Coach Mike Vrabel remains in quarantine after saying he tested positive Aug. 22. He told reporters Monday morning he was “not aware” of any coaches or players returning from NFL protocols.