NFL report

Recently signed New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez got a taste of learning remotely during his days at Stanford. It's going to be put to good use with his new team.
Like many of us, Martinez is staying close to home as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe without discrimination.
Normally, the 26-year-old Martinez would be getting ready to join the Giants for their offseason program. When that will happen now is uncertain.
Since agreeing to and finally signing a three-year, $30 million contract in free agency, the former Green Bay Packer hasn't had a chance to do much. He did help his father put the finishing touches on a gym in the basement of his home in Tucson, Arizona. It's where he signed his new contract.
His conference call Monday was his first interaction with the New York metropolitan area media since reaching the deal two weeks ago. He has spoken to new coach Joe Judge by telephone a couple of times, renewed his friendship with former Packers assistant coach and current Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham, and talked to inside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer.
That's it. Martinez hasn't met with any new teammates. That was to have happened on April 6 when the offseason training started.
The NFL has not rescheduled a date for that or any other workouts.
The Giants have sent him an iPad with videotapes of the games from last year's 4-12 season. He has no idea when he will get a new playbook. It normally happens at the start of offseason training, so that makes it even tougher for a player switching teams.
“Kind of in limbo now,” Martinez said. "Working out and waiting for the next step within the virus protocol of what we are allowed to do, whether it's meetings with coaches and things like that, and try to soak up as much information.
“Once I get the playbook it will be my starting point of writing enough down to do the things necessary so I know the plays and the checks and everything,” said Martinez, who finished second in the NFL last season with 155 tackles.
Packers keep Ervin: The Green Bay Packers are keeping running back/return specialist Tyler Ervin.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday that the team has re-signed Ervin, who played in four regular-season games and two playoff contests for Green Bay last season.
The Packers claimed Ervin off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 3.
Ervin averaged 26.7 yards on six kickoff returns and 9.6 yards on 11 punt returns for Green Bay during the regular season.
Broncos sign Martin: The Denver Broncos have finalized a three-year, $7 million deal with free agent punter Sam Martin, the third former Detroit Lions player signed by general manager John Elway this month.
Martin joins former Detroit teammates Graham Glasgow and Jeff Driskel in Denver. Glasgow, a guard and center, signed a four-year, $44 million deal and Driskel signed a two-year, $5 million contract to serve as quarterback Drew Lock's backup.
Martin is an eighth-year pro who appeared in 106 games for the Lions after being selected in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL draft out of Appalachian State.
In seven seasons, he's averaged 46 yards per punt with a 40.9-yard net average with 38 touchbacks and 175 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!