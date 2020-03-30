NFL report

The Giants have sent him an iPad with videotapes of the games from last year's 4-12 season. He has no idea when he will get a new playbook. It normally happens at the start of offseason training, so that makes it even tougher for a player switching teams.

“Kind of in limbo now,” Martinez said. "Working out and waiting for the next step within the virus protocol of what we are allowed to do, whether it's meetings with coaches and things like that, and try to soak up as much information.

“Once I get the playbook it will be my starting point of writing enough down to do the things necessary so I know the plays and the checks and everything,” said Martinez, who finished second in the NFL last season with 155 tackles.

Packers keep Ervin: The Green Bay Packers are keeping running back/return specialist Tyler Ervin.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday that the team has re-signed Ervin, who played in four regular-season games and two playoff contests for Green Bay last season.

The Packers claimed Ervin off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 3.

Ervin averaged 26.7 yards on six kickoff returns and 9.6 yards on 11 punt returns for Green Bay during the regular season.