NFL report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will prohibit the wearing of Native American headdresses, face paint and clothing at Arrowhead Stadium.
They also are discussing the future of the iconic tomahawk chop as they address what many consider racist imagery associated with their franchise.
The team said in a statement Thursday that the changes came after conversations with national organizations that work closely on issues that affect Native Americans. They also come on the heels of the NFL team in Washington choosing to drop Redskins as its nickname after a long and often contentious dialogue with fans and the public.
“In 2014, we began a dialogue with a group of local leaders form diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences,” the team said in its statement. “As an organization, our goal was a better understanding of issues facing American Indian communities in our region and explore opportunities to raise awareness of American Indian cultures and celebrate the rich traditions of tribes with a historic connection to the Kansas City area.”
In response to that initial collaboration, the Chiefs began celebrating American Indian Heritage Month by inviting elders to a game each year, and having them do a ceremonial “Blessing of the Drum and the Four Directions of Arrowhead Stadium."
Browns get scare: An ordinary play in practice turned into a scary situation for the Cleveland Browns.
Cornerback Kevin Johnson remains hospitalized after lacerating his liver when rookie tight end Harrison Bryant landed on him while the two players battled for a pass on Wednesday.
Johnson, who was signed this past offseason by Cleveland and expected to be the starting nickel back, is still at University Hospitals. The team said the 28-year-old is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for at least another 24 hours for observation.
It's too early to say how long Johnson could be sidelined as liver lacerations can range in severity from mild to very severe to fatal.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Johnson, who had been having a strong start to camp, was diving to break up a pass in a red-zone drill intended for Bryant.
Burns on IR: The Chicago Bears placed cornerback Artie Burns on injured reserve Thursday because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
Burns, competing with Kevin Toliver and second-round pick Jaylon Johnson for a starting job, was injured in practice on Tuesday. Drafted out of Miami by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 25 pick in 2016, Burns fell out of the rotation last season and signed with Chicago in March.
McCaffrey may do more: The Carolina Panthers are considering expanding All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey’s role to include punt returns, too.
McCaffrey saw more snaps than any running back in the league in 2019 and was extremely productive with the ball in his hands, becoming only the third player in NFL history to post 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.
Panthers first-year coach Matt Rhule says he’s been working McCaffrey some on punt returns during training camp and leaving open the possibility he could use him in certain game situations.
Hill hurts hamstring: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill left midway through the Kansas City Chiefs' practice Thursday with a hamstring injury after pulling up while attempting to catch a long pass during a one-on-one drill at the team's training facility.
The two-time All-Pro walked off the field and his right leg was checked by trainers before he went to the locker room. The severity of the injury was not immediately known, though it continues a trend of nagging ailments for the Super Bowl champs.
Defensive end Alex Okafor also left the padded practice early Thursday with a calf injury. Fellow wide receiver Sammy Watkins missed another day of practice with a groin injury, left tackle Eric Fisher remains in the concussion protocol and defensive end Frank Clark continues to deal with a stomach virus.
Broncos nicked up: Veterans Von Miller, Todd Davis and Melvin Gordon were all injured in the Denver Broncos’ padded practice Thursday, and rookie speedster K.J. Hamler was held out with a pulled hamstring.
Davis injured his lower left leg during team drills toward the end of practice, was helped to the sideline and then carted into the training room.
Miller and Gordon were removed from practice as a precaution.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!