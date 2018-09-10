GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy needs more information on the extent of Aaron Rodgers' knee injury to determine the quarterback's availability for next week's game against Minnesota.
Rodgers was sore when the team returned to Lambeau Field on Monday, McCarthy said. The Packers reviewed the thrilling 24-23 win on Sunday night over the Chicago Bears, in which Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter after returning from an injury.
The Packers return to the practice field on Wednesday, when the first injury report for Week 2 is due.
"We do have some information and no decision has been made. We're still collecting all the information," said McCarthy, who added he did not think it would take the whole week to determine Rodgers' availability.
Rodgers left in the second quarter against the Bears on a cart after slipping to the turf during a sack and reaching back for the back of his left leg. Rodgers had ACL surgery on his left knee in college.
But he was cleared to return at halftime and came back out for the Packers' first series of the third quarter.
Jets 48, Lions 17: Sam Darnold made a stellar debut despite throwing a pick-6 on his first NFL pass and New York intercepted five passes while routing Detroit on Monday night.
The 21-year-old Darnold became the youngest quarterback to start a season opener since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, and he got off to an inauspicious start. Quandre Diggs intercepted his ill-advised lob down the left sideline on the first play from scrimmage and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown 20 seconds into the game.
The former USC star shook off the rough start by completing 16 of 21 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He helped the Jets set a franchise record for points on the road, surpassing the 47 points they scored in 1967 against the Boston Patriots, and outplayed 30-year-old Matthew Stafford.
Stafford threw four interceptions — one shy of his career high — and left the game briefly in the third quarter after being hit from the front and back.
Lynch sits out anthem: Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during the national anthem ahead of the team's season opener Monday night.
Lynch declined to stand for the anthem before a game against the Los Angeles Rams. He also sat for the anthem all of last season but never gave a reason for his decision.
Walker sidelined: Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker will have surgery on his right ankle in the next few days, and Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said the Titans will decide if the veteran might be able to return later this season.
The Titans placed Walker on injured reserve Monday and signed tight end MyCole Pruitt off Houston's practice squad.
Walker was hurt with 3:33 left in the Titans' 27-20 loss in Miami when Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald tackled him at the end of a 15-yard reception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.