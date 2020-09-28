NFL report

BALTIMORE — Patrick Mahomes passed for 385 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for another score to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 34-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and win a matchup of the past two NFL MVPs on Monday night.

Mahomes easily got the best of last year’s player of the year, Lamar Jackson, doing much of his damage in the first half.

Mahomes threw for 260 yards and three TDs before halftime to stake the Chiefs to a 27-10 lead.

After the Ravens closed to within 27-20 on Jackson’s 5-yard TD flip to Nick Boyle on the first play of the fourth quarter, Mahomes led the Chiefs on a 75-yard march that ended with a 2-yard scoring pass to Eric Fisher on a tackle eligible play.

Jackson rushed for 84 yards but passed for only 97.

Broncos lose Casey: Another day, another season-ending injury for the snake-bit Denver Broncos.

This time, it’s five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, who tore a biceps tendon against Tampa Bay in just his third game since the Broncos acquired him from the Titans in the offseason.

Casey missed just five games in his nine seasons with Tennessee.