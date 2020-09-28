NFL report

BALTIMORE — Patrick Mahomes passed for 385 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for another score to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 34-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and win a matchup of the past two NFL MVPs on Monday night.
Mahomes easily got the best of last year’s player of the year, Lamar Jackson, doing much of his damage in the first half.
Mahomes threw for 260 yards and three TDs before halftime to stake the Chiefs to a 27-10 lead.
After the Ravens closed to within 27-20 on Jackson’s 5-yard TD flip to Nick Boyle on the first play of the fourth quarter, Mahomes led the Chiefs on a 75-yard march that ended with a 2-yard scoring pass to Eric Fisher on a tackle eligible play.
Jackson rushed for 84 yards but passed for only 97.
Broncos lose Casey: Another day, another season-ending injury for the snake-bit Denver Broncos.
This time, it’s five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, who tore a biceps tendon against Tampa Bay in just his third game since the Broncos acquired him from the Titans in the offseason.
Casey missed just five games in his nine seasons with Tennessee.
Casey is the sixth starter the Broncos (0-3) have lost to injury, a cascade that began with linebacker Von Miller’s dislodged ankle tendon just before the opener that required surgery and is expected to sideline him until 2021.
Seahawks optimistic: Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said running back Chris Carson, safety Jamal Adams and guard Damien Lewis could bounce back quickly from injuries suffered in Sunday's victory over Dallas.
Speaking on his radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday, Carroll said all the injuries suffered against the Cowboys were relatively minor. Carroll said Carson, Adams, Lewis and rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks underwent MRIs on Sunday night and had what he termed “first-degree” injuries.
Carroll was most upset about the injury to Carson, who was hurt on a tackle by Dallas defensive lineman Trysten Hill. Carson was already down, but Hill continued to roll Carson's legs and bent his knee awkwardly.
Fluker’s mom arrested: The mother of Baltimore Ravens offensive guard D.J. Fluker's child faces a misdemeanor kidnapping charge after being accused of refusing to give their child back to Fluker after a supervised visit.
Kimberly Davis was arrested and charged Tuesday by Baltimore County police, news outlets reported.
The football player’s written complaint said that Davis is only allowed to have supervised visits with the child. During one of those visits on Sept. 19, Fluker said Davis kicked his sister out of her apartment and then refused to give the child back to Fluker when he arrived in Baltimore from Houston, The Baltimore Sun reported.
The offensive guard said in the complaint that he fears for the safety of his daughter and doesn't “feel safe during this time."
Jags sign Hauschka: The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran Steven Hauschka on Monday, giving them a third place-kicker in the past week.
Josh Lambo (hip) was placed on injured reserve last Wednesday, and the Jaguars turned to undrafted rookie Brandon Wright against Miami. Wright missed an extra point and injured his groin in the lopsided loss.
So Jacksonville will go with Hauschka at Cincinnati on Sunday. Hauschka kicked the past three seasons for Buffalo (2017-19). He also spent time with Baltimore (2008-09), Denver (2010) and Seattle (2011-16). He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks.
Browns’ Natson out: Cleveland Browns return specialist and wide receiver Jojo Natson is done for the season after he suffered a torn knee ligament in Sunday's win over the Washington Football Team.
Natson signed with Cleveland as a free agent in March following two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He had been handling punt and kickoff return duties and he had one carry on a sweep against Washington before getting hurt.
