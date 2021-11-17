NFL report

The NFL is requiring players and staff to wear masks inside team facilities regardless of vaccination status for a week starting on Thanksgiving, and they must be tested twice for COVID-19 after the holiday.
The league’s protocols were updated as a result of increasing rates of COVID-19 across the country. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger each missed a game in consecutive weeks because of COVID-19.
“This upward trend, coupled with the onset of colder weather driving individuals indoors, has resulted in an increased risk of infection among players and staff,” the league said in a memo sent to teams Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press. “Our experts and data confirm that getting vaccinated remains our strongest defense against contracting and transmission of the virus within club facilities.”
Additional masking will not be required outdoors or in the practice bubble. Testing will take place on Monday Nov. 29 and Wednesday Dec. 1.
Also, the league is encouraging teams to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing for friends and family of players and staff if they’re visiting or staying with them for Thanksgiving. The testing should be conducted before friends and family interact with players and staff, and should be arranged at times separate from when players and staff are testing.
Flacco to start: The Mike White era is over almost as quickly as it began.
Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins, a surprising decision by the 2-7 team that will be without injured starter Zach Wilson for the fourth straight game.
Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick, sprained the posterior collateral ligament in his right knee against New England on Oct. 24 and is still not 100%. White started the last three games in Wilson's place, but the Jets decided to go with the 36-year-old Flacco this week against the Dolphins' aggressive defense.
White, who'll serve as Flacco's backup Sunday, became a sudden celebrity with a terrific first NFL start in a win over Cincinnati while throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns and set a league record for a player in his initial start with 37 completions. The performance landed White's jersey and game ball in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Mayfield hopes to play: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not practicing Wednesday in hopes of letting several injuries heal so he can play this week against the winless Detroit Lions.
Mayfield has played most of the season with a torn labrum and fracture in his left, non-throwing shoulder. He suffered a bruised right knee in Sunday's loss to New England, which came a week after he hurt his left foot at Cincinnati.
“This is probably the most beat up I’ve ever been in my career, and it’s not like it’s one particular thing, it’s multiple,” said Mayfield, who limped slightly as he walked to the podium to speak with reporters.
After playing the Lions (0-8-1), they'll begin a unique three-week stretch in which they'll face Baltimore, get their bye, and play the Ravens (6-3) again with perhaps the AFC North on the line.
Ruggs attorneys denied: A Las Vegas judge told attorneys for Henry Ruggs III on Wednesday to get their own subpoena for fire department records about the fatal crash and fire the former Raiders wide receiver is accused of causing by driving drunk at speeds up to 156 mph.
Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum told attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld during a brief hearing that she didn't agree with the effort and a court order from her wasn’t needed.
The lawyers have said in court filings that a witness told them firefighters were slow to extinguish flames in the vehicle in which Tina Tintor, 23, died on Nov. 2. They have not identified the witness.
A Clark County spokesman has said there were no delays in the firefighting response or the attack on the fire.
Carson status unknown: The status of the Seattle Seahawks' Chris Carson remains uncertain, with coach Pete Carroll saying the bruising back has not made the “positive progress” the team was hoping.
Carson returned to practice last week in a limited capacity after missing the previous four games with a neck ailment that popped up following the Week 4 victory over San Francisco. Carson was not added to the active roster ahead of last Sunday’s game against Green Bay.
Carroll said Carson would not practice Wednesday as the Seahawks began preparations for Sunday’s game against Arizona. Asked if Carson had suffered a setback, Carroll sounded ominous.
“What I would say is he didn’t make the positive progress that we would have hoped. We’re still working with him. I don’t have a good update for you,” Carroll said. “Just have to wait a couple more days and we’ll have more."