NFL report

LAS VEGAS — Derek Carr threw a 31-yard TD pass to Zay Jones after the Raiders squandered their first possession of overtime, beating the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 on Monday night in the team's first game with fans in Las Vegas.
Carr's second TD pass of the game came after Carl Nassib's strip sack of Lamar Jackson at the Ravens 27. Nassib made big news this offseason when he became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.
The Raiders had thrown an interception after driving to the 1 on the opening possession of overtime and made another blunder with a delay of game before a field goal try.
Coach Jon Gruden then sent the offense back on the field and Carr hit Jones on the next play for the game-winner.
The Raiders trailed 14-0 early, ending a 98-game, regular-season win streak for the Ravens when leading by at least 14 points dating to 2004.
The loss capped a rough stretch for the Ravens, who have had a run of injuries that sidelined top three running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, as well as cornerback Marcus Peters, for the season.
WFT goes with Heinicke: Ryan Fitzpatrick is going on injured reserve with a hip injury, and Washington is turning to Taylor Heinicke to start at quarterback against the New York Giants on Thursday night.
Cam Newton is not walking through that door, and Robert Griffin III is not walking through that door. This is Heinicke and Kyle Allen's show for the foreseeable future, and coach Ron Rivera does not plan on bringing in a veteran QB any time soon.
“We like the guys that we have," Rivera said Monday. “We've had them play for us. They’ve done some good things for us, so we’ll see what happens.”
Heinicke will be the 10th quarterback to start a regular-season game for Washington since releasing Griffin in 2016. Despite RG3 tweeting, “Make the call” and a clip of his 76-yard touchdown run from his rookie year 2012, a return of the former face of the franchise turned ESPN analyst is not in Rivera's plans.
Okudah out for year: Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has a season-ending Achilles tendon injury, the team announced Monday.
“He will be out for the rest of the year,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “I hate it for him, and I hate it for us as a team because he has really been coming around.”
Okudah was hurt in the fourth quarter Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers held on to win 41-33 against the Lions.
Detroit drafted the Ohio State star with the No. 3 overall pick last year and injuries limited him to nine games as a rookie. Okudah appeared to make improvements during training camp, but he had a rough game in Week 1.
Coach involved in fight: Browns center JC Tretter believes Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis should be disciplined by the NFL for his role in a sideline skirmish with Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. on Sunday.
Harrison was ejected from Cleveland's 33-29 loss in the first quarter after he forcefully pushed Lewis, who shoved the Browns safety after coming over to help Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Tretter, the NFL players' union president, didn't condone Harrison's behavior, but said Lewis needs to be held accountable by the league for his actions.
An NFL spokesman said the incident is under review and that Harrison will not be suspended.
49ers hit hard: After a 2020 season that was derailed by injuries, the 2021 season got off to a worrying start for the San Francisco 49ers.
While there were plenty of positives from a season-opening 41-33 win at Detroit on Sunday from the return of edge rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford to an efficient performance from Jimmy Garoppolo and a breakthrough game by rookie Elijah Mitchell, the most notable developments were significant knee injuries to cornerback Jason Verrett and running back Raheem Mostert.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that tests showed Verrett tore the ACL in his right knee, knocking out the team's best player for the season at perhaps its thinnest position after just one game.
Mostert will be out eight weeks with chipped cartilage in his knee.
Titans change kickers: The Tennessee Titans are moving onto yet another kicker, waiving Michael Badgley a day after he missed an extra point and a 46-yard field goal in their season-opening loss.
The Titans announced Monday that they also waived tight end Tommy Hudson and released linebacker Jan Johnson from the practice squad. They signed safety Bradley McDougald and tight end MyCole Pruitt off the practice squad.
Tennessee signed Badgley to the practice squad only on Friday when Sam Ficken went on the injury report with a right groin issue. The Titans put Ficken on injured reserve Saturday and promoted Badgley. They also signed Randy Bullock to the practice squad.
Vikings penalty-prone: The Minnesota Vikings wore purple jerseys and white pants for their season opener. The yellow flags were an unplanned and unwelcomed accessory.
Nothing will spoil a game quite like recurring penalties, and the Vikings ultimately sealed their demise in Cincinnati with a bad rash of early infractions. They were flagged 16 times during the 27-24 overtime defeat, all but two by the offense. Twelve of them were accepted by the Bengals, totaling 116 yards.
“If we play clean football, we can move the ball all day,” wide receiver Adam Thielen said. “But when you start drives first and 20, second and 20 ... you can’t win football games doing that.”
Nothing will hinder a rookie play-caller quite like recurring penalties, either, as new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak found out. The Vikings had 16 third down plays, nine of which needed 10 yards or longer to move the chains. Six of them were third-and-15 or more.