NFL report

The Jacksonville Jaguars are holding all sorts of auditions during Christmas week.
Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon will vie for the starting job in practice before hosting the Chicago Bears (7-7). That's right, an open competition in Week 16 of the regular season.
“We’ve all gone through a lot of situations,” Minshew said. “I don’t think anything quite like this."
Owner Shad Khan, meanwhile, interviewed current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick and former Houston executive Rick Smith for the team's general manager position Wednesday. Khan fired Dave Caldwell late last month and made former San Francisco executive Trent Baalke the interim GM.
Riddick, who gained front office experience as director of pro personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles (2010-13) and was a scout with the Eagles and Washington before that, already interviewed for GM openings in Houston and Detroit. Smith, who spent a dozen seasons as Texans GM, already met with Atlanta and is expected to also interview with Detroit.
Jacksonville (1-13), which has lost a franchise-record-tying 13 consecutive games, has arguably the most attractive GM opening in the league. The Jaguars currently have a grasp on the No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL draft — likely Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence — to go with 10 more picks and close to $100 million in salary cap space.
Haskins fined: Dwayne Haskins was handed a hefty fine Wednesday for partying with several people not wearing a mask but will start at quarterback for Washington on Sunday if Alex Smith isn’t healthy enough to go.
The organization fined Haskins $40,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Haskins apologized to teammates, took the first-team snaps in practice, and is in line to play against Carolina if needed with the NFC East title potentially at stake — as long as he doesn’t test positive for the coronavirus this week. He apologized publicly Tuesday for his actions after photos showing him without a mask around several other people surfaced on social media.
Coach Ron Rivera said Haskins was stripped of his captaincy and bristled at a continued line of questions about the 2019 first-round pick who he benched and demoted to third-string earlier this season.
Jets’ Williams on IR: New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is headed to injured reserve, ending his breakout second NFL season.
Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that Williams remains in the concussion protocol after leaving the team's first victory of the season last Sunday at Los Angeles against the Rams. Williams also is dealing with a neck injury, which is what will land him on IR.
Williams has a team-leading seven sacks, 14 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss while rating as one of the NFL's top interior defensive linemen this season. The No. 3 overall draft pick last year has 55 total tackles, two forced fumbles and three passes defensed.
Burns sidelined: The Carolina Panthers are expected to be without running back Christian McCaffrey and top pass rusher Brian Burns for Sunday’s game against Washington.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said both players are doubtful after missing practice Wednesday. Cornerback Troy Pride (hip) is also doubtful and left tackle Russell Okung (calf) missed practice.
Burns, who leads Carolina with eight sacks, injured his knee last week in the fourth quarter against Green Bay.
Bevell stays away: The Detroit Lions have resumed practicing without interim coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and some other assistants on the field.
Bevell said Wednesday he has not tested positive for COVID-19, but he is among the several coaches affected by contact tracing. The Lions closed their training facility on Tuesday because one player and one coach tested positive for the coronavirus.