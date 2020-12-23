NFL report

Haskins fined: Dwayne Haskins was handed a hefty fine Wednesday for partying with several people not wearing a mask but will start at quarterback for Washington on Sunday if Alex Smith isn’t healthy enough to go.

The organization fined Haskins $40,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Haskins apologized to teammates, took the first-team snaps in practice, and is in line to play against Carolina if needed with the NFC East title potentially at stake — as long as he doesn’t test positive for the coronavirus this week. He apologized publicly Tuesday for his actions after photos showing him without a mask around several other people surfaced on social media.

Coach Ron Rivera said Haskins was stripped of his captaincy and bristled at a continued line of questions about the 2019 first-round pick who he benched and demoted to third-string earlier this season.

Jets’ Williams on IR: New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is headed to injured reserve, ending his breakout second NFL season.