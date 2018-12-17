GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers find themselves in unfamiliar territory, with no playoff berth to chase but quarterback Aaron Rodgers healthy enough to play in the final two games of a going-nowhere season.
If interim head coach Joe Philbin has anything to say about it, anyone who is healthy enough to play — including Rodgers — will play next weekend against the New York Jets despite the circumstances.
Rodgers has played all season with a left knee injury sustained in the season opener in September. He said he also injured his groin during the Packers' 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, though the quarterback quickly added he wants to play in the final two games, regardless of the risk.
It's in line with the message Philbin delivered to the team Monday afternoon.
"In the general sense, my philosophy is football players are paid to play football games, and football coaches are paid to coach football games," Philbin said. "Obviously, we have to go through the week and we would never put any player out there that wasn't physically ready to go. But that's my general philosophy and overall philosophy - whether it's Aaron Rodgers or anybody else.
"We're the Green Bay Packers, we're a football team and we're in the business of winning football games, and we want all our players who are healthy to contribute to the overall success of the team. Period," Philbin added.
The loss to Chicago clinched a second straight losing season for Green Bay (5-8-1). Asked if he expected the team to use the final two games to take a look at young quarterback DeShone Kizer, Rodgers said that he "for sure" wants to play.
Rodgers recalled thinking he might get to play late in the 2005 season, when he was a rookie first-round pick backing up Brett Favre and the Packers were 3-11 with two games to go.
"I remember 'Favrey' came in late in the season and said, 'Well, you're probably going to get a chance to play here,'" Rodgers recounted. "Didn't happen."
Saints 12, Panthers 9: Alvin Kamara had 103 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, the Saints' defense put the clamps on Cam Newton and New Orleans defeated the Carolina Panthers 12-9 on Monday night to take a big step toward locking up home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.
New Orleans' defense, which has been among the best in the league the last six weeks, held Newton to 131 yards passing, sacked him four times and forced two turnovers.
Carolina's only scores came off a trick play on fourth down — a 50-yard touchdown pass from Christian McCaffrey to Chris Manhertz — and an interception return by Donte Jackson on a 2-point conversion attempt.
Drew Brees had 203 yards passing for the Saints (12-2), who took a one-game lead in the NFC over the Rams.
Gore is done: With another season stumbling toward the finish line, the Miami Dolphins can begin thinking about 2019, and that includes Frank Gore.
The NFL's leading active rusher is expected to miss the rest of the year with a sprained foot, a person familiar with the situation said Monday.
Gore was hurt during Sunday's 41-17 loss at Minnesota. He has played in 126 consecutive games and made 122 starts in a row, and both streaks are the longest by an NFL offensive skill player.
Wilks on hotseat: Another blowout loss has left Steve Wilks on even shakier ground as first-year coach of the Arizona Cardinals.
The 40-14 defeat in Atlanta to a 4-9 Falcons team left the Cardinals at 3-11.
They face the Los Angeles Rams, who beat the Cardinals 34-0 in Week 2, in their final home game. That's followed by the season finale at Seattle.
Prospects do not seem good. Arizona could well be headed to a 3-13 season, matching the Cardinals' worst since the franchise moved from St. Louis 30 years ago.
With a dissatisfied fan base and a team showing little or no improvement through the season, team President Michael Bidwill — who takes great pride in making the franchise relevant after years of losing — could decide that he can't afford to give Wilks a second season to prove his worth.
Raiders hurting: The Oakland Raiders go into the final stretch of the season not knowing if they will have their starting offensive line available for the remaining two games.
Coach Jon Gruden said he remained cautiously hopeful that left guard Kelechi Osemele can return from a toe injury and right guard Gabe Jackson can get back from an elbow injury in time for Monday night's home finale against Denver.
With a pair of backup guards who joined the team during the year, the Raiders struggled offensively against a Bengals team that came into the game as the lowest-ranked defense in the NFL.
