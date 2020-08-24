NFL report

The Cleveland Browns initially canceled practice, but after re-testing turned up negative tests they decided to have their workout — without their coach. Kevin Stefanski had a false positive test, triggering anxiety for him at home where he lives with his wife and three children.

“I can laugh about it now, but truly it wasn’t fun to have that phone call very early in the morning and not get news that it was potentially an error until later," he said.

Stefanski said he immediately left his house in order to not put his family at risk. It took four hours before Stefanski learned he was negative.

The 38-year-old Stefanski praised the Browns for the way they handled “a fire drill" with their virus protocols, adding that being held out of practice gave him and his staff a chance to carry out contingency plans if any coaches are out.

“Everything went off without a hitch and I was able to watch 7 on 7 on my iPad about 10 minutes after it ended," he said. “So, a very unique kind of like a bad dream when you know practice is going on and you’re not there. It felt pretty strange.”

As the NFL moves toward the end of training camp and the start of the season, the scope of testing may expand to family and friends of players.

“I’ve had discussions with senior people at the NFLPA and we’re talking about some recommendations that the league hasn’t put into place yet around creating a secondary bubble," said Caplin, who has 30 years of logistics experience and is the CEO of Pennsylvania-based DOCS Health that helps schools, the military and other clients with healthcare. “That would include potentially testing the people that the players interface with on a regular basis when they’re home."

