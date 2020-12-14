NFL report

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts will start at quarterback again for the Philadelphia Eagles when they play at Arizona next Sunday.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Hurts, who replaced Carson Wentz and led Philadelphia (4-8-1) to an upset over New Orleans the previous day, will go against the Cardinals.
"Yeah, after going through the film and really looking back even into last week and the preparation and everything, I’m going to continue with Jalen this week as the starter, Pederson said.
The rookie ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown as Philadelphia defeated the Saints 24-21, snapping New Orleans’ nine-game winning streak and ending Philly's four-game slide.
Is Beathard next?: After watching Nick Mullens’ turnovers cost the San Francisco 49ers a game despite a strong defensive effort, coach Kyle Shanahan said it might be time for a change at quarterback.
Shanahan said he would consider benching Mullens for former Iowa star C.J. Beathard after two giveaways led to defensive touchdowns for Washington in the Niners' 23-15 loss on Sunday.
“I’m up for anything right now,” Shanahan said Monday. “We’ll see how that goes the next couple days.”
The game turned on the two turnovers by Mullens that turned into Washington’s only two touchdowns on the day. Da’Ron Payne knocked the ball loose on a sack with San Francisco protecting a 7-6 lead late in the first half. Rookie Chase Young scooped it up and ran 47 yards for the score that put Washington up for good.
Darnold in danger?: It's beginning to feel a lot like a somber farewell tour for Sam Darnold.
The New York Jets quarterback's future with the team is uncertain, particularly because the 0-13 squad appears on a collision course with a franchise-changing decision. They currently hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft in April, and it would seem like a no-brainer that Clemson star Trevor Lawrence would be the choice — if he decides to leave school.
That would render Darnold as old news, a once-promising symbol of hope whose time is suddenly up.
“I'm not worried about speculation or what others are saying outside of our locker room,” Darnold insisted Monday. “For me, I'm worried about playing good football down the stretch and really taking it one day at a time and one game at a time.”
Patriots streak over: For just the fourth time since Bill Belichick became Patriots coach in 2000, New England won’t end the season as AFC East champions.
The Buffalo Bills improved to 10-3 overall and 7-2 in the conference with their 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. It eliminated the hopes of New England (6-7, 5-4) to extend its NFL-record run of 11 straight division titles. The Los Angeles Rams own the NFL’s second-longest division streak, earning seven straight titles from 1973-79.
The Bills also beat New England 24-21 in Buffalo last month, though with their records now, the Patriots can't catch Buffalo in the standings. The last time the Patriots failed to win the division was 2008, when Tom Brady suffered a season-ending injury in the opener.
This will also be the first time since Belichick's first season in New England in 2000 that an AFC East foe has finished with more victories than the Patriots. In 2008, both New England and Miami were 11-5, but the Dolphins won the division on a tiebreaker, and the Patriots missed a wild-card spot by losing other tiebreakers.
Stafford questionable: The Detroit Lions will hold out hope as long as they can that Matthew Stafford can play at Tennessee with banged-up ribs.
“We’ll take it until the end of the week," interim coach Darrell Bevell said Monday. “He’s a little bit better this afternoon than he was this morning."
Stafford was knocked out of Sunday's 31-27 setback to Green Bay with a rib injury. The veteran quarterback appeared to get hurt while diving for a first down at the Packers 5 midway through the fourth quarter.
Stafford stayed in the game to hand off to Kerryon Johnson for a touchdown on the next play, but was evaluated by the team's medical staff on the sideline. Stafford went toward the locker room, returned to throw passes near the benches before going back out of sight.
