NFL report

The Bills also beat New England 24-21 in Buffalo last month, though with their records now, the Patriots can't catch Buffalo in the standings. The last time the Patriots failed to win the division was 2008, when Tom Brady suffered a season-ending injury in the opener.

This will also be the first time since Belichick's first season in New England in 2000 that an AFC East foe has finished with more victories than the Patriots. In 2008, both New England and Miami were 11-5, but the Dolphins won the division on a tiebreaker, and the Patriots missed a wild-card spot by losing other tiebreakers.

Stafford questionable: The Detroit Lions will hold out hope as long as they can that Matthew Stafford can play at Tennessee with banged-up ribs.

“We’ll take it until the end of the week," interim coach Darrell Bevell said Monday. “He’s a little bit better this afternoon than he was this morning."

Stafford was knocked out of Sunday's 31-27 setback to Green Bay with a rib injury. The veteran quarterback appeared to get hurt while diving for a first down at the Packers 5 midway through the fourth quarter.

Stafford stayed in the game to hand off to Kerryon Johnson for a touchdown on the next play, but was evaluated by the team's medical staff on the sideline. Stafford went toward the locker room, returned to throw passes near the benches before going back out of sight.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0