NFL report

Rams fire Phillips: Veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has been fired by the Los Angeles Rams after three winning seasons.

Phillips announced Monday on Twitter that the Rams are not renewing his contract, and the team later confirmed it. The 72-year-old former head coach of a record six NFL teams says he wants to stay in coaching.

The Rams finished 9-7 this season, missing the playoffs for the first time in Phillips' three-year partnership with Sean McVay. Although Phillips' distinctive 3-4 defense led by Aaron Donald again finished near the top of the NFL in many advanced metrics this season, McVay has decided to shake up his coaching staff for a third consecutive offseason.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The Rams also fired veteran running backs coach Skip Peete, who had been with the franchise since before McVay and Phillips arrived.

Wild-card ratings: The NFL wild-card playoff games were the most watched opening weekend in four years.

The four games averaged 30.5 million viewers, which was a 7% increase over last season, boosted by one-score finishes, including a pair that went into overtime.

Seattle’s 17-9 victory over Philadelphia on NBC — which was the final game of the weekend — drew the most viewers as it averaged 35.8 million, according to Nielsen and Abode Analytics. That also makes it television’s most-watched show since last year's Super Bowl.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0