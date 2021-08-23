NFL report

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Carson Wentz got back to work with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday — and looked sharp.
Three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly joined him at practice for the first time since late July.
All three starters returned from injuries, finally giving the Colts a glimpse of what they might look like at full strength. Wentz and Nelson hadn't worked out since having surgery in early August to remove bone fragments from their feet. Kelly had been out with a hyperextended left elbow. All three are expected to do limited work this week.
“It was a lot of fun, honestly," said Wentz, the new starting quarterback acquired from Philadelphia in a March trade. “I don’t like watching practice, I’d much rather be doing it and it was fun. It was fun to get out there today and to not think about it a lot and just play ball. I came out of it very confident."
Griffen back with Vikes: The Minnesota Vikings are bringing back defensive end Everson Griffen, yet another reunion with an established veteran in their attempt to revive the defense from a dismal 2020 season.
The Vikings signed Griffen on Monday, after the 33-year-old was at the team facility for a tryout last week. The four-time Pro Bowl pick, who has 80 1/2 sacks in 11 seasons in the NFL, played last year for Dallas and Detroit.
Salary cap constraints last spring for the Vikings prevented the two sides from agreeing on a new contract, though there was mutual interest. Griffen lobbied particularly hard to return then, and he did so again this summer after becoming a free agent again.
Newton on sidelines: Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will miss at least three days of practice this week after traveling to a team-approved, out of town medical appointment over the weekend, possibly opening the door for rookie Mac Jones to gain ground in their competition to be the Week 1 starter.
The team said in a statement Monday that Newton went to the appointment Saturday and tested negative each day for COVID-19.
But due to a “misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities” that is required by NFL and NFLPA protocols, he has been subjected to a five-day, re-entry cadence before he can return to the Patriots' team facilities. The earliest he is eligible to return is Thursday.
Falcons seek QB: The Atlanta Falcons plan to sign a quarterback this week after losing backup AJ McCarron to a season-ending knee injury.
The Falcons began working out free-agent quarterbacks after Monday's practice. Coach Arthur Smith said the team could audition more quarterbacks next week. Atlanta likely will look at final cuts from other teams before making a final decision on their quarterback depth chart for the regular season.
The Falcons confirmed late Sunday that McCarron will miss the season. An MRI showed McCarron suffered an ACL injury to his right knee in Saturday night's 37-17 preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Lamb in virus protocol: Receiver CeeDee Lamb is among three more Dallas Cowboys players in COVID-19 protocols, making it five players and coaches sidelined by coronavirus concerns as the club switched to virtual meetings as a precaution.
Lamb and safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu joined defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who were sent home from the stadium before Saturday's 20-14 preseason loss to Houston.
Coach Mike McCarthy said his staff met virtually Sunday, and the club decided to do the same with players Monday in an effort to get closer to 72 hours removed from the game before bringing everybody back to the team's facility.
Barkley still questionable: The New York Giants are heading into their final preseason game with the status of star running back Saquon Barkley uncertain.
Coach Joe Judge had plans to meet with team doctors on Monday to discuss what the 24-year-old will be able to do during joint workouts with the New England Patriots this week.
Barkley tore his ACL in the second game of last season and had reconstructive surgery in October. He has been rehabilitating his right knee for the past nine-plus months.
Jets lose Davis: The New York Jets took another big injury hit on defense.
Linebacker Jarrad Davis will be sidelined through the first several weeks of the regular season after hurting his left ankle during the team's preseason game in Green Bay on Saturday.
Jets coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Davis’ injury will keep him out until around the team's bye week in mid-October. New York will evaluate whether the linebacker will be placed on injured reserve with a chance to return. If he returns after the bye, he will have missed five games.
Chiefs chuck Charlton: The Kansas City Chiefs released veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann and defensive back Will Parks on Monday as they made the next round of roster cuts ahead of their preseason finale.
The Chiefs also waived linebacker Riley Cole and quarterback Anthony Gordon.
Charlton was a first-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2017 draft, but he's been unable to break into a consistent role in the NFL. After not working out in Dallas he was claimed by the Dolphins in 2019, then signed with the Chiefs prior to last season, eventually appearing in seven games with a pair of sacks and a forced fumble.