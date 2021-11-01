NFL report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry will have surgery Tuesday morning on his right foot, and coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans are not putting a timeline on when he will return.
Henry had tests Monday to check the severity of the injury after he finished a 34-31 overtime win in Indianapolis. The Titans placed Henry on injured reserve Monday afternoon.
Vrabel said he knows Henry will do everything possible to work himself back to help the Titans (6-2). Vrabel said doctors will put a timeline on Henry's recovery and possible return but he won't necessarily listen to that.
The Titans have nine games remaining this season including their bye Dec. 2. The defending AFC South champs hold a three-game lead and the tiebreaker inside their division.
The two-time NFL rushing champ went to the bench early in Sunday's game. He was shown on TV with his shoe off talking with trainers with 6:03 left in the first quarter before he returned. Henry finished with 28 carries for 68 yards and a 2.4-yard average that was his lowest this season. He played 54 of the 73 offensive snaps.
Rams get Miller: The Los Angeles Rams share the NFL's best record at 7-1 after their 38-22 rout of Houston on Sunday for their fourth straight win. They're thriving on offense and steadily improving on defense — a clear Super Bowl contender for yet another season.
So of course general manager Les Snead decided the time was perfect to use two high draft picks to acquire one of the most accomplished players of this generation.
Von Miller's move to Los Angeles on Monday is just the latest in a long series of audacious personnel moves by the Rams and Snead, the executive who will eagerly trade the murky future for the brilliant present. The Rams' championship hopes are getting a midseason boost with the addition of Miller's pass-rushing skills and leadership to a defense that already leads the NFL with 25 sacks.
Miller also gets to line up with three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, whose attention-consuming dominance on the interior line has contributed to prolific pass rushing stats for Dante Fowler and Leonard Floyd in recent seasons. Floyd is still thriving with 6 1/2 sacks this season, giving the Rams three elite pass-rushing threats who could play simultaneously.
Winston is done: Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was diagnosed on Monday with torn knee ligaments that will end his season, coach Sean Payton said.
Payton confirmed the extent of the injury, first reported by the NFL Network, following an MRI that showed a torn anterior cruciate ligament and damage to the medial collateral ligament in Winston’s left knee.
Winston was injured early in the second quarter of New Orleans’ 36-27 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. On the play, Winston was scrambling when he was pulled down from behind by linebacker Devin White, who was penalized for a horse-collar tackle.
Hunter out for season: Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter will miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, a devastating loss of the team's best pass rusher for the second straight year.
Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed the diagnosis on Monday afternoon, after the two-time Pro Bowl pick had an MRI in the morning.
Hunter was hurt in the second quarter of the game against Dallas on Sunday night. He tackled Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott using only his left arm after a 2-yard gain early in the second quarter and appeared to get up slowly from the pile. Hunter played most of the rest of that drive for Dallas, but was ruled out of the rest of the game by halftime. The Cowboys went on to win 20-16.
Pack mum on Bakhtiari: Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says he knows whether 2020 All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will make his 2021 debut on Sunday at Kansas City.
He just isn’t planning to announce whether Bakhtiari will be available in order to make the Chiefs prepare for either scenario.
Bakhtiari hasn’t played since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Dec. 31.
He began the season on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he had to sit out the first six games. Bakhtiari has been practicing with the team recently, but the Packers (7-1) haven’t yet activated him.
Ravens linebacker shot: Baltimore Ravens starting linebacker Malik Harrison was recovering Monday after being struck by a stray bullet in his left calf at what the team described as a gathering in Cleveland the night before.
The Ravens released a statement saying only that Harrison’s injury is “non-life-threatening.” The 23-year-old was treated at a hospital and has been in touch with team doctors.
It's not yet known if his injury will affect his playing status.
Bills eye new stadium: Though the Buffalo Bills’ lease on their current stadium doesn’t expire for 21 more months, time is running short on the team reaching a financing agreement with public officials on its proposal to build a new facility.
“If we get to January and there’s no new deal done, you should really be concerned,” Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive vice president Ron Raccuia told The Associated Press over the weekend. PSE is the Bills’ parent company, with Raccuia overseeing stadium negotiations.
“We’ve pushed this back from our initial timeline to accommodate Gov. Hochul and her getting up to speed,” he added, referring to Kathy Hochul, who took over when Andrew Cuomo resigned in August after an investigation concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. “But we’re all in alignment that we want this deal done by the end of the year.”
Bills officials have maintained they are solely focused on reaching an agreement with state and county officials to help finance a proposed $1.4 billion, 60,000-plus seat stadium to be built across the street from their existing 48-year-old facility in Orchard Park. And yet, the threat of the team relocating remains a possibility even though it has not been raised in talks.