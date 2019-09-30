Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended Monday for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle that is the most severe punishment in NFL history for an on-field infraction.
Burfict will miss the final 12 games of the season and any playoff games for "repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules." He has been suspended three times in his career for hits violating the league's player safety rules.
Burfict has the right under the collective bargaining agreement to appeal the punishment in the next three days. He had one of his previous suspensions reduced from five games to three games on an appeal in 2017.
It's that history that led to the most severe punishment the NFL has handed out when it comes to player safety, topping the five games Tennessee's Albert Haynesworth got in 2006 for kicking and stomping on Cowboys center Andre Gurode's face, leading to 30 stitches.
Burfict had served two three-game suspensions already in his career and had been warned about severe punishment for future infractions.
"There were no mitigating circumstances on this play," NFL Vice President of football operations Jon Runyan said in a letter to Burfict announcing the suspension. "Your contact was unnecessary, flagrant and should have been avoided. For your actions, you were penalized and disqualified from the game.
Steelers 27, Bengals 3: Mason Rudolph threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns to pick up his first victory while filling in for Ben Roethlisberger as the Pittsburgh easily handled Cincinnati on Monday night.
Rudolph completed 24 of 28 passes, most of them quick hitters that allowed the Steelers to control the clock. He connected with James Conner on a delayed screen for a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter, then broke the game open with a 43-yard heave to rookie Diontae Johnson midway through the third as the Steelers (1-3) won their ninth straight over the Bengals (0-4).
Broncos lose Chubb: The winless Denver Broncos suffered the worst loss of their anguished season Monday when rising star Bradley Chubb was diagnosed with a torn left ACL that requires surgery and ends his season.
The fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft, Chubb was injured in the Broncos' 26-24 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday although he finished the game and forced a fumble on the last series. The ball bounced right back to quarterback Gardner Minshew, who then drove the Jags for the game-winning field goal as time expired two weeks after the Bears had a walk-off field goal in Denver.
"He felt good enough to come back in and actually he played that last series pretty damn well, had some really good pass rushes, caused that fumble that we weren't able to get," coach Vic Fangio said. "So, he was as surprised, I think, as anybody this morning when he woke up feeling the way he did."
Browns coach upset: Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens wants more consistent NFL officiating after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was choked during Sunday's game.
Beckham got into a skirmish with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who pinned the three-time Pro Bowler and had his hands around his neck before being pulled away. Both players were assessed personal fouls, but neither was ejected.
Kitchens said he planned to reach out to the league about that situation in particular and officiating evenness in general.
Goff sets record: Jared Goff made NFL history when he completed 45 passes against Tampa Bay. No quarterback in the league's 100 years ever had more completions in a single game.
This noteworthy achievement did not prompt a celebration at the Los Angeles Rams' training complex Monday.
That's because it underlined two problems for a 3-1 team: The Rams couldn't or wouldn't run the ball with Todd Gurley again, and they had to spend all Sunday playing from behind in their 55-40 loss to the Buccaneers.
The defending NFC champions know they've got offensive flaws to fix, and Goff's career-best 517-yard day was a symptom of them. Goff's 45 completions tied Drew Bledsoe's single-game NFL record from 1994, while his 68 pass attempts were the third-most behind Bledsoe's 70, six of which came in an overtime win by New England.
Darnold returns: Sam Darnold can finally start throwing footballs again. When the New York Jets quarterback will be able to do so in a game remains uncertain.
Darnold was cleared Monday for non-contact activities, but he can't yet lift weights and declined to say whether the swelling of his spleen — a serious symptom of mononucleosis — has dissipated.
Golden Tate back: The extra space wide receiver Sterling Shepard had around his dressing area for the past month in the New York Giants' locker room disappeared early Monday morning.
A couple of minutes after 8 a.m., veteran wideout Golden Tate III walked into the room for the first time since starting a four-game suspension for using performance-enhancers in the offseason.
With Shepard talking to the media during its availability with the players, Tate wandered into the scrum and announced: "I'm back."
Cardinals cut safety: The Arizona Cardinals have released starting safety D.J. Swearinger after a disappointing start to the season.
The seven-year veteran played in all four games this year and was fourth on the team with 28 tackles. The 28-year-old has also played for the Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins during his career.
