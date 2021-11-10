NFL report

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said quarterback Sam Darnold will miss at least four weeks with a right shoulder injury.
Darnold, who is 4-5 as the team’s starter, suffered an incomplete fracture of the shoulder blade and will go on injured reserve.
P.J. Walker will start for the Panthers on Sunday against the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals, Rhule said. Walker, who played in the XFL, is 1-0 as an NFL starter but has thrown one touchdown and five interceptions during his brief playing career.
The Panthers have signed quarterback Matt Barkley off the Tennessee Titans practice squad and he’s expected to serve as Carolina’s No. 2 quarterback on Sunday.
Darnold originally sustained an injury to his right shoulder in a Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons on the same play in which he sustained a concussion. Darnold recovered enough to play on Sunday against the New England Patriots, but further injured the shoulder.
Rhule said the second injury was in a “different spot” than the first injury.
More charges for Ruggs: Attorneys for former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III launched a bid Wednesday to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a Las Vegas woman and cost Ruggs his spot on the team.
Ruggs didn’t appear in person in court as a prosecutor filed additional felony charges of DUI causing substantial injury and misdemeanor possession of a gun while under the influence that could mean additional prison time if the 22-year-old former first-round draft pick is convicted.
Outside court, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Ruggs would serve at least a mandatory two years behind bars and could get more than 50 years if he's found guilty of DUI causing death or substantial injury and felony reckless driving.
Ruggs is accused of driving 156 mph (251 kph) with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16% — twice the legal limit in Nevada — before his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of Tina Tintor’s vehicle before dawn on Nov. 2.
Chiefs mum on Beckham: Chiefs coach Andy Reid wouldn't say Wednesday whether the reigning AFC champs were pursuing Odell Beckham Jr.
Then again, he didn't say they weren't.
Beckham became a free agent Tuesday after the wide receiver's acrimonious split with the Browns, and the Chiefs — with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes — are among the destinations that he's rumored to be considering.
“That's (Brett) Veach's area. He looks at everybody," Reid said of Kansas City's aggressive general manager. “You guys know how he does it. I've been in a bunker trying to get my work done. I haven't really talked to him.”
White starts for Jets: The New York Jets will keep rolling with Mike White at quarterback for now. And maybe a while longer.
Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the decision to start White against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, with rookie Zach Wilson still recovering from a sprained knee ligament. Wilson has been cleared to return to practice this week and will run the scout team at practice.
“We had a feeling on Monday with Zach's knee that he's not fully ready to go,” Saleh said.
Saleh added the long-term decision at quarterback will be made “day to day,” raising the possibility White could continue to start even when Wilson has healed. That’s a departure from Monday, when Saleh said Wilson would start again when he is healthy rather than sit.
Browns invest in O-line: The Cleveland Browns made another huge investment into their offensive line, signing three-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio to a three-year, $48 million contract extension on Wednesday.
Bitonio's deal, which runs through the 2025 season, follows one given by Cleveland to right guard Wyatt Teller, who signed a four-year, $56.8 million extension on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old Bitonio was under contract through 2022 — he signed a six-year, $51 million deal in 2017 — but the Browns wanted to secure one of their leaders and best players and have him finish his career with Cleveland.
Chubb status unclear: Browns coach Kevin Stefanski would not disclose whether star running back Nick Chubb is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, leaving his status for Sunday's game against New England uncertain.
Chubb tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday along with rookie running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton.
Both were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will need to be symptom free and have two negative tests 24 hours apart to be eligible to face the Patriots. Chubb and Felton are both vaccinated.