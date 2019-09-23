MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Antonio Brown is going back to school.
Central Michigan University spokeswoman Heather Smith said Monday that Brown began taking online courses last week, adding he is not attending classes on campus.
Brown played for the Chippewas from 2007 to 2009 before Pittsburgh drafted him in 2010. In March, the Steelers traded the four-time Pro Bowl receiver to Oakland, which released him before he played in a game. New England gave Brown another chance, but it did not last long; the team cut him last week after one game.
Days after the Patriots signed him, a former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing Brown of rape. The team also learned he tried to intimidate a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct. He denies the allegations.
The exiled Brown took to Twitter on Sunday, saying he will not be playing in the NFL anymore.
Barkley sidelined: NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2018 Saquon Barkley has a high sprain to his right ankle and there is no immediate timetable for his return.
Other than confirming it was a high ankle sprain, Giants coach Pat Shurmur didn't have much additional information to offer Monday, a day after rookie quarterback Daniel Jones rallied New York (1-2) from an 18-point deficit to a 32-31 win over Tampa Bay.
Barkley was hurt with less than four minutes left in the first half. He caught a swing pass from Jones and was chopped down near the sideline by defensive back Mike Edwards. He had to be helped to the locker room before halftime and was on crutches and with a boot on the ankle in the second half.
Big Ben has surgery: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had surgery to repair his right elbow on Monday.
Team spokesman Burt Lauten said Roethlisberger underwent the procedure at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in consultation with team physician Dr. Jim Bradley.
The 37-year-old Roethlisberger left at halftime of a 28-26 loss to Seattle on Sept. 15 after complaining of elbow pain. The team placed him on season-ending injured reserve the following day but has not detailed the exact nature of Roethlisberger's injury.
Neal out for year: Keanu Neal will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left Achilles tendon, taking the strong safety away from the Atlanta Falcons' defense for the second straight season.
Neal suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2018 opening game. He worked most of the year in rehab before suffering another crushing injury in Sunday's 27-24 loss at Indianapolis.
"I'm heartbroken for him. I love the guy," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Monday.
Ramsey misses practice: Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed practice Monday because of an apparent illness, potentially adding another twist to his trade request.
Coach Doug Marrone said Ramsey notified the team trainer Sunday night, three days after a 20-7 victory over Tennessee in the rain and one week after the disgruntled defender called his agent and said "my time is up here in Jacksonville."
Marrone said Ramsey was scheduled to meet with a team doctor Monday. Ramsey was spotted leaving the facility later in the day and getting into a waiting car.
Allen to start again: Kyle Allen will make his second straight start Sunday when the Panthers visit the Houston Texans.
Carolina coach Ron Rivera wasted no time Monday ruling out quarterback Cam Newton for a second straight game due to a lingering mid-foot sprain. Rivera said there is "no timetable" for Newton's return and that the 2015 league MVP will continue to receive treatment.
Allen threw four touchdown passes in Carolina's 38-20 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, improving to 2-0 as an NFL starter. He was 19 of 26 passing for 261 yards and finished with a 144.4 QB rating, the second-best mark in franchise history.
Crabtree is cut: The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran receiver Michael Crabtree after he played just two games.
The 11-year veteran was signed by the Cardinals on Aug. 21. He didn't play in the first game of the season while learning the offense and then caught four passes for 22 yards over the next two weeks against Baltimore and Carolina.
Colts’ Hooker out: Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said safety Malik Hooker suffered a knee injury during Sunday's 27-24 victory over Atlanta.
Hooker is expected to miss four to six weeks with a torn meniscus.
Reich says there has been no discussion about putting Hooker on injured reserve and activating him later this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.