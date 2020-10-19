NFL report

Cardinals 31, Cowboys 10: The Dallas Cowboys already miss Dak Prescott.

With their starting quarterback sidelined for the season, the Cowboys and new QB Andy Dalton failed to mount much of an offense in going down to a lopsided loss to Arizona on Monday night.

Plagued by four turnovers — two Dalton interceptions and two Ezekiel Elliott fumbles — Dallas managed just a 34-yard field goal by Greg Zeuerlein in the final seconds of the first half and a 1-yard TD pass to Amari Cooper with 2:48 remaining.

Arizona’s Kyler Murray hit Christian Kirk with a pair of touchdown passes — one of them an 80-yarder — and also ran for a score as the Cardinals mounted an early 21-0 lead.

Titans may be disciplined: The NFL and the NFL Players Association found instances when the Tennessee Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed in a review given to the team Monday, a person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press.

Those issues will be taken into consideration for any potential discipline of the Titans.