NFL report

Bears hire OC?: The Chicago Bears will hire long-time Cincinnati Bengals assistant Bill Lazor as their new offensive coordinator, according to multiple sources.
The Chicago Tribune and NFL Network both reported the hiring of the 47-year-old Lazor, who previously held the title of offensive coordinator for Miami (2014-15) and Cincinnati (2017-18). He also served as the quarterbacks coach for the Bengals (2016), Philadelphia (2013), Seattle (2008-09) and Washington (2006-07).
Bears coach Matt Nagy reportedly considered Lazor for the offensive coordinator job in 2018. Lazor was out of the NFL last season.
The Bears fired offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich and three other assistants following an 8-8 season.
Skins name VP: The Washington Redskins continued their organizational overhaul Monday by promoting Kyle Smith to vice president of player personnel.
The son of former NFL general manager A.J. Smith spent the past three seasons in charge of college scouting and the draft. In his new role, Smith will oversee college and pro personnel decisions.
“Kyle Smith has put in the work over the last 10 seasons and has proven to be a skilled talent evaluator,” owner Dan Snyder said in a statement.
Smith's elevation comes amid a tumultuous few weeks for Washington, which fired president Bruce Allen, hired Ron Rivera as coach and made several other changes. The departure of senior vice president of football operations Eric Schaffer opened a void, some of which was filled by the hiring of Rob Rogers as senior vice president of football administration.
Chung charge dropped: A cocaine possession charge against New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung will be dropped with the understanding that he will undergo periodic drug testing and perform 40 hours of community service, a prosecutor said Monday.
A grand jury in New Hampshire indicted Chung in August. Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois had said members of the Meredith, New Hampshire, police department were called to Chung's home in June and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge. Chung pleaded not guilty.
A hearing on Chung's case was scheduled for Tuesday, but was canceled with the release of the agreement.