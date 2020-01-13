NFL report

Bears hire OC?: The Chicago Bears will hire long-time Cincinnati Bengals assistant Bill Lazor as their new offensive coordinator, according to multiple sources.

The Chicago Tribune and NFL Network both reported the hiring of the 47-year-old Lazor, who previously held the title of offensive coordinator for Miami (2014-15) and Cincinnati (2017-18). He also served as the quarterbacks coach for the Bengals (2016), Philadelphia (2013), Seattle (2008-09) and Washington (2006-07).

Bears coach Matt Nagy reportedly considered Lazor for the offensive coordinator job in 2018. Lazor was out of the NFL last season.

The Bears fired offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich and three other assistants following an 8-8 season.

Skins name VP: The Washington Redskins continued their organizational overhaul Monday by promoting Kyle Smith to vice president of player personnel.

The son of former NFL general manager A.J. Smith spent the past three seasons in charge of college scouting and the draft. In his new role, Smith will oversee college and pro personnel decisions.

“Kyle Smith has put in the work over the last 10 seasons and has proven to be a skilled talent evaluator,” owner Dan Snyder said in a statement.