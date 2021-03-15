NFL report

The Jacksonville Jaguars and former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris have agreed on a three-year, $24.4 million deal that includes $14 million guaranteed, a person familiar with negotiations said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Monday because neither side can confirm free agent agreements until the new league year begins Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 292-pound Robertson-Harris is expected to be a 3-4 defensive end in new coordinator Joe Cullen's scheme. Coach Urban Meyer made it clear last week that the team's defensive makeover would start along the D-line.

Jacksonville has 2019 Pro Bowl pass rusher Josh Allen and nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, a third-round draft pick a year ago, but is looking to make significant additions around those two. K'Lavon Chaisson, the 20th overall pick in 2020, could make a jump while moving from defensive end to a more natural fit at outside linebacker.

Robertson-Harris started just 13 games over four seasons with the Bears. He injured a shoulder last year and missed the final seven games. He had surgery in November and has been cleared to work out beginning next month.

Brees to broadcast booth: Drew Brees is headed from the Superdome to the Golden Dome.