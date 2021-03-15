NFL report

The Jacksonville Jaguars and former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris have agreed on a three-year, $24.4 million deal that includes $14 million guaranteed, a person familiar with negotiations said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Monday because neither side can confirm free agent agreements until the new league year begins Wednesday.
The 6-foot-5, 292-pound Robertson-Harris is expected to be a 3-4 defensive end in new coordinator Joe Cullen's scheme. Coach Urban Meyer made it clear last week that the team's defensive makeover would start along the D-line.
Jacksonville has 2019 Pro Bowl pass rusher Josh Allen and nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, a third-round draft pick a year ago, but is looking to make significant additions around those two. K'Lavon Chaisson, the 20th overall pick in 2020, could make a jump while moving from defensive end to a more natural fit at outside linebacker.
Robertson-Harris started just 13 games over four seasons with the Bears. He injured a shoulder last year and missed the final seven games. He had surgery in November and has been cleared to work out beginning next month.
Brees to broadcast booth: Drew Brees is headed from the Superdome to the Golden Dome.
The quarterback great joined NBC Sports on Monday, a day after announcing his retirement from the NFL. He will serve as an analyst for Notre Dame games as well as work from the studio during “Football Night in America” on Sunday nights.
Brees will also be a part of NBC's coverage of next year's Super Bowl as well as have a role in the network's coverage of other events, including the Olympics. The NFL's career passing yards leader reportedly agreed to join NBC last year when his playing career concluded.
Barrett gets big pact: Linebacker Shaquil Barrett has agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are aren’t wasting time doing whatever’s necessary to retain key components of their Super Bowl-winning roster.
Barrett has been one of the NFL’s top pass rushers over the past two seasons and earned $15.8 million in 2020, when he played under the franchise tag after leading the league with 19½ sacks in 2019.
The 28-year-old’s new deal — facilitated by Tom Brady signing an extension that cleared $19 million in salary cap space — includes $36 million guaranteed.
Ravens sign Zeitler: Guard Kevin Zeitler has agreed to a three-year, $22 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.
The nine-year veteran was released by the New York Giants last week. Zeitler was scheduled to make $12 million, with a salary-cap hit of $14.2 million in 2021 for New York.
Zeitler, who just turned 31, has played in 135 games with 134 starts for Cincinnati (2012-17), Cleveland (2017-18) and the Giants (2019-20). He also started four playoff games with the Bengals.
Patriots sign Smith: The New England Patriots have agreed to sign free agent tight end Jonnu Smith in their biggest move to date to fill the void created by the departure of Rob Gronkowski.
Smith, who was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft, agreed Monday to a four-year, $50 million deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press.
At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Smith has been a consistent presence for Tennessee, appearing in 60 games with 53 starts over the past four years. His improvement has been steady and he is coming off his best season with the Titans, catching 41 passes for 448 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Patriots also are trading tackle Marcus Cannon, a mainstay on the right side of their offensive line, to the Houston Texans, according to a person familiar with the deal. The Patriots will send Cannon to Houston in exchange for the swap of fourth, fifth and sixth-round picks in next month's NFL draft.
Cannon is a cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma during his final season at TCU in 2011. It factored into him opting out last season because of COVID-19 concerns. He signed a five-year, $32 million contract extension in 2016 and is scheduled to make a base salary of $4.7 million this season.