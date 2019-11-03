BALTIMORE — The New England Patriots' unbeaten season crashed to an end under the weight of their own mistakes and inability to contain Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ripped apart the NFL's stingiest defense with his arm and legs in a 37-20 victory Sunday night.
Baltimore (6-2) zipped to an early 17-0 lead and let the Patriots (8-1) creep within striking distance before quelling the comeback with a 70-yard fumble return by Marlon Humphrey and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Nick Boyle early in the fourth quarter.
That made it 30-20, and not even six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady could bring New England out of the hole. Brady, who went 30 for 46 for 285 yards, threw an interception with 12:47 left.
Chiefs 26, Vikings 23: Harrison Butker matched a career long with a 54-yard field goal to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, then drilled a 44-yarder as time expired to give Kansas City the win.
Seahawks 40, Bucs 34: Russell Wilson hit Jacob Hollister on a 10-yard touchdown on the opening possession of overtime, and Seattle rallied to beat Tampa Bay. Wilson tied his career high with five touchdown passes.
Steelers 26, Colts 24: Adam Vinatieri missed a go-ahead 43-yard field goal with 1:14 remaining, helping Pittsburgh escape with a victory. Vinatieri, whose 55-yard kick last week against Denver gave the Colts their third straight victory, pulled his attempt left of the uprights.
Raiders 31, Lions 24: Derek Carr threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to rookie Hunter Renfrow with 2:04 remaining and Karl Joseph broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone with 3 seconds left to give the Raiders a victory over Detroit in their first game back in Oakland in seven weeks.
Broncos 24, Browns 19: Fourth-year quarterback Brandon Allen sparked Denver's stagnant offense, throwing for two touchdowns — including a 75-yarder to rookie Noah Fant — in his first career NFL start.
Texans 26, Jaguars 3: Deshaun Watson's most impressive throw went backward — a flip under pressure to running back Carlos Hyde, whose 7-yard gain set up Houston's first TD in a runaway over Jacksonville in London.
Panthers 30, Titans 20: Christian McCaffrey had 166 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns, and Carolina bounced back from an embarrassing defeat with a victory over Tennessee.
Dolphins 26, Jets 18: Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes, two of them to rookie Preston Williams, and Miami got its first win of the season by beating former coach Adam Gase.
Bills 24, Redskins 9: Rookie Devin Singletary had 95 yards rushing, including a 2-yard touchdown, and Buffalo recorded its best start since 1993 with a win over Washington.
