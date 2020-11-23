NFL report

The NFL has expanded its mandate for mask usage on the sideline and is threatening discipline for those who violate the league's updated COVID-19 protocols.
The league told teams in a memo on Monday that players who are not substituting or preparing to enter the field of play and are not wearing their helmets will be required to wear a mask or a double-layered gaiter on the sideline, starting this week.
Play-callers now must wear a mask even if they have a face shield. Postgame interactions between players and staff will be limited. Also, players and team personnel must wear masks and may briefly greet opponents after games.
“Players who fail to wear masks on the sidelines will be subject to discipline,” the league said in its memo. “Clubs are required to enforce these rules. Violations by players and/or staff will result in accountability measures being imposed upon the club. It is strongly recommended that each club designate one or two individuals in the bench area to ensure compliance with these rules.”
The league is also reducing the maximum number of players that may travel to 62. Any player who travels to a game, including injured who are not eligible to play, will count against the 62-player maximum.
Ravens hit again: The Baltimore Ravens experienced another outbreak of COVID-19 on Monday, providing an additional burden for a team that's trending downward following a 5-1 start.
Coach John Harbaugh said running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins have tested positive for COVID-19, and injured defensive tackle Brandon Williams will be placed in quarantine for five days.
All three were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
With Ingram and Dobbins out for Thursday night's game at Pittsburgh, seldom-used Justice Hill will join Gus Edwards in the Baltimore backfield.
All-Black crew: An all-Black officiating crew worked an NFL game for the first time in league history when the Los Angeles Rams faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
Referee Jerome Boger led the crew, which also included umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, side judge Dale Shaw, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.
When the NFL announced the crew was being assembled last week, league executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent hailed the move a “a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game.”
Garrett out again: Browns defensive standout Myles Garett will miss his second consecutive game as he recovers from the COVID-19 virus.
Garrett sat out Sunday's win over Philadelphia, and he'll also be kept out of this week's game at Jacksonville. Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any detail on Garrett's condition other than saying he will not be back in time to face the Jaguars.
Garrett has 9 1/2 sacks and has been among the NFL's best defensive players all season.
Judge stays quiet: New York Giants coach Joe Judge would not disclose why offensive line coach Marc Colombo was fired last week, other than to say it was in the best interest of the team.
Judge spoke about the surprising dismissal on Monday for the time since making the move on Wednesday with the Giants (3-7) in a bye week. He had issued a statement last week without giving a specific reason for the move.
Darnold questionable: Sam Darnold might be back under center for the winless New York Jets. Well, possibly. Maybe.
The quarterback has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, and there was some optimism that he could return to face Miami on Sunday. Darnold is still going through an interval throwing program and his status remains uncertain.
Olsen goes on IR: The Seahawks placed veteran tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot in Seattle’s game against Arizona.
Seattle elevated defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to the active roster to take Olsen’s spot. Harrison had been added off the practice squad for the previous two games and was expected to be added to the active roster this week.
Bills end is out: Buffalo Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney will miss the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with an inflamed heart, which is considered a COVID-19 aftereffect.
Coach Sean McDermott provided the update on Monday as the Bills (7-3) returned from their bye week to prepare to host the Los Angeles Chargers (3-7) this weekend. McDermott said a team doctor discovered Sweeney had myocarditis during an examination to determine whether he could resume practicing.
The second-year player has been sidelined by a foot injury since the team opened training camp in July, and began the season on the physically unable to perform list. Sweeney was then placed on the team’s reserve-COVID-19 list on Oct. 24.
