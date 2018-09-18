Pass rushers like Clay Matthews are stumped as to what constitutes a clean hit on quarterbacks anymore. Lending a sympathetic ear is none other than Mike Zimmer, one of the biggest beneficiaries of the league's renewed emphasis on protecting the passer.
"It's pretty difficult," the coach of the Minnesota Vikings said. "You've got a target area the size of a strike zone."
So, from the top of the knees to the armpits.
No lower legs. No neck. No head.
"And then you can't fall on top of them," added Zimmer.
So, they've got to break the quarterback's fall or at least do a "gator roll," where they basically pull the quarterback on top of them as they land.
Do all that in the blink of an eye and there won't be a flag negating the game-sealing interception like Matthews was hit with Sunday, allowing the Vikings to escape Lambeau Field with a 29-29 tie instead of a loss.
To be clear, the rule outlawing defenders from landing on the quarterback has been in the books since 1995, but the league's competition committee made it a point of emphasis this year.
And while Matthews wasn't whistled specifically for that, the league's emphasis on roughing the passer appeared to play a role in the game-altering whistle that erased rookie Jaire Alexander's interception of Kirk Cousins with 1:37 remaining in the fourth quarter with Green Bay ahead 29-21.
Referee Tony Corrente explained that when Matthews "hit the quarterback, he lifted him and drove him into the ground."
Many critics didn't buy that explanation or the justifications for the more than 30 times roughing the quarterback has been called in the first two weekends of the season.
"I love the NFL - but it's crazy the #s being put up by QBs & WRs due to fact that D can't hit them anymore & can't lay hands on them downfield," tweeted Kurt Warner, the architect of the "Greatest Show on Turf" that put up its own big numbers.
"Everyone is running free the entire game (or it's a penalty)! Don't get me wrong I LOVE Offense, but better when it's a fair fight."
Honorees make threats: A group of Pro Football Hall of Famers led by Eric Dickerson is demanding health insurance coverage and a share of NFL revenues or else those former players will boycott the induction ceremonies.
In a letter sent to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith and Hall of Fame President David Baker — and obtained by The Associated Press — 21 Hall of Fame members cited themselves as "integral to the creation of the modern NFL, which in 2017 generated $14 billion in revenue."
Among the signees were Dickerson, who is listed as chairman of the newly created Hall of Fame Board the group has formed, Jim Brown, Joe Namath, Lawrence Taylor, and Sarah White, the widow of Reggie White.
One name on the list of 22 signees including Mrs. White was Carl Ellard, but no one by that name has played professional football. Former Vikings defensive end Carl Eller, however, is a Hall of Famer.
"The time has come for us to be treated as part of a game we've given so much to," the letter states. "Until our demands are met, the Hall of Famers will not attend the annual induction ceremony in Canton. It's well known that the NFL is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2020, and while we are proud of our role in building this league, we don't believe 100 years of player exploitation is something to celebrate."
Liuget sues trainer: Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget has sued the trainer who he says is responsible for his four-game suspension for using a performance-enhancing substance.
Liuget filed suit against Ian Danney and his Arizona-based business in Los Angeles, asking for a jury trial and no less than $15 million in damages.
Liuget says in the suit that Danney injected him with a substance banned by the FDA and the NFL. He also says Danney gave him another product that required a prescription which Liuget did not have.
Vikings sign Bailey: The Minnesota Vikings have signed kicker Dan Bailey, owner of the second-best field goal percentage in NFL history and replacement for rookie Daniel Carlson.
Bailey's deal was done on Tuesday, after the Vikings waived Carlson fresh from his 0-for-3 game at Green Bay. The fifth-round draft pick from Auburn missed field goals of 48, 49 and 35 yards, with the last two failed tries coming in overtime.
Wilson is pressing: Pete Carroll believes Russell Wilson is trying too hard to create opportunities during Seattle's winless start and in the process is making the kinds of fourth-quarter mistakes that have largely been absent during his career.
"I'm finding Russ over-trying a little bit," Carroll said during his radio show on KIRO-AM in Seattle on Tuesday, a day after the Seahawks dropped to 0-2 with a 24-17 loss at Chicago. "He's pressing in difficult situations to try and see if he can come up with a way to make something happen instead of just getting rid of the football."
The latest example came in front of a national audience Monday night. With a chance to lead a potential late comeback against the Bears, Wilson threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. He fumbled on Seattle's next drive while trying to escape pressure. They were the kinds of costly mistakes Wilson has mostly avoided in the past.
