NFL report

BOSTON — The Patriots said goodbye Monday to another longtime staple of their two-decade run of championships, releasing kicker and franchise leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski.
The three-time Super Bowl champion has spent his entire 14-year career in New England.
Drafted in 2006, Gostkowski passed Adam Vinatieri as the Patriots’ leading scorer with 1,775 points. Only Tom Brady (41), Vinatieri (32) and Jerry Rice (29) have played in more playoff games. His 205 postseason points are second to the 238 points by Vinatieri.
The 36-year-old Gostkowski started the first four games of 2019 but struggled, missing a career-high four extra points after not missing more than three in any of his previous 13 NFL seasons. He was placed on injured reserve in October and underwent season-ending hip surgery.
Gostkowski, a two-time All-Pro, missed only one extra point in his first 10 years in the league and appeared in every game for New England from 2011 through 2018.
Frederick retires: Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick is retiring from the NFL at 29, the 2016 All-Pro saying he “could no longer perform at my highest level” after returning from a neurological disorder that sidelined him for a season.
Frederick made the announcement on Twitter on Monday, a surprising development for a team that invested heavily in its offensive line through the draft and now finds itself trying to replace one of the most important pieces.
A first-round pick seven years ago, Frederick missed all of 2018 after getting diagnosed with Guillian-Barre syndrome during training camp.
Panthers shuffle QBs: The Panthers are making more changes at quarterback.
A person familiar with the situation said the Panthers have agreed to terms on contracts with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks and former Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead.
The decision to add Walker prompted the Panthers to trade Kyle Allen to the Redskins, according to a person with knowledge of the move. Allen started 12 games last season for the Panthers and went 5-7 as a starter with 23 turnovers and 17 touchdown passes.
The move means nearly wholesale changes for Carolina's QB room.
Teddy Bridgewater agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract last week to replace Cam Newton, who was given permission by the team to seek a trade. If Newton isn't traded the team is expected to release him and free up $19 million under the salary cap.
With Allen gone, the only returner is Will Grier, the team's third-round pick last season who went 0-2 as a starter as a rookie.
Packers start fund: The Green Bay Packers are establishing funds that will provide $1.5 million to assist efforts to respond to the coronavirus.
The $1 million Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is directed toward Brown County and is being established through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. Packers Give Back also is directing $500,000 to support initiatives in the Milwaukee area.
Falcons make deals: A person familiar with the deals says the Atlanta Falcons have reached agreements with wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, a former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, and guard Justin McCray.
The Falcons also have re-signed cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year deal.
The 24-year-old Treadwell is expected to compete for a spot behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley on Atlanta's depth chart.
Treadwell has had a disappointing career after he was the No. 23 overall selection from Mississippi in the 2016 draft by the Vikings. He was cut before the 2019 season before he was re-signed on Sept. 25 and had nine catches for 184 yards and one touchdown in 13 games.
Giants add weapons: The New York Giants have reached agreements on one-year contracts with running back Dion Lewis and wide receiver Corey Coleman.
Lewis spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He was released earlier this month in a salary-cap move. Playing behind Derrick Henry, he carried 54 times for 209 yards.
Lewis has rushed for 2,310 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 172 passes for 1,281 yards and seven scores in his seven seasons. He has also played in nine postseason games, including two Super Bowls.
Coleman missed all of 2019 with a knee injury sustained in training camp. He was a 2016 first-round draft choice by the Cleveland Browns. He joined the Giants in October 2018 and played in eight games with one start. Coleman also led the Giants with 23 kickoff returns for 598 yards, a 26-yard average in 2018.
Jets sign Burgess: New York Jets and linebacker James Burgess have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.
Burgess started the final 10 games of last season at inside linebacker for the Jets after injuries decimated the position.
The 26-year-old linebacker is a favorite of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who also coached him in Cleveland. Burgess finished second on the team to only Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams in total tackles with 90.
Cards sign pair: The Arizona Cardinals announced they've agreed to terms on one-year contracts for safety Chris Banjo and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard.
The 30-year-old Banjo played in 13 games last season for Arizona and was a valuable contributor on special teams. The seven-year veteran also provides depth in the secondary.
The 26-year-old Bullard played in nine games last season and started six. He had 22 tackles, including 1 1/2 sacks. He played his first three seasons with the Chicago Bears and was a third-round selection in the 2016 draft.
Seahawks get corner: The Seattle Seahawks have acquired cornerback Quinton Dunbar from the Washington Redskins for a fifth-round pick, a person with knowledge of the move said Monday.
The move addresses Seattle's need for cornerback depth and Dunbar should instantly jump into the competition as a potential starter. At 6-foot-2 with long arms, Dunbar fits the mold of the cornerbacks Seattle wants to have in its defensive system.
Dunbar had a career-best four interceptions last season for the Redskins. He has started 17 of the past 18 games he’s played for Washington. He missed five games last season with a hamstring injury and made it clear he wanted to play somewhere other than Washington for the upcoming season.