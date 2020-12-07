NFL report

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers spent three months flirting with perfection, insisting all the time they were far from flawless.
They weren't wrong. Pittsburgh's bid for an unbeaten season is over. Washington's bid for an unlikely division title may just be beginning.
Alex Smith threw for 296 yards and a touchdown, Dustin Hopkins kicked a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2:04 remaining, and Washington beat the Steelers 23-17 on Monday night.
Pittsburgh (11-1) missed a chance to clinch a playoff berth and dropped into a tie with defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City for the top spot in the AFC with four games remaining. A day after the New York Giants pulled an upset in Seattle, Washington (5-7) kept pace by rallying from 14 points down to win in Pittsburgh for the first time since 1991.
Ben Roethlisberger passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns, but was picked off by Jon Bostic — a former Steeler — with 1:59 remaining. Hopkins added another 45-yard field goal to help close it out.
Pittsburgh reached midfield on its final possession but time ran out.
Bills 34, 49ers 24: Josh Allen passed for 375 yards and four touchdowns as Buffalo retained its leads in the AFC East.
The Bills (8-3) trailed 7-0 after one quarter before Allen fired TD passes to Cole Beasley, Dawson Knox, Isaiah McKenzie and Gabriel Davis.
McCaffrey is ready: Christian McCaffrey is champing at the bit to get back on the field Sunday against the Denver Broncos after what has been a frustrating season marred by injuries.
The Panthers' running back has been sidelined for nine games this season with ankle and shoulder injuries, but is hoping to finish out the season on a positive note with a strong December. His injury problems arose after he became only the third player in NFL history to post 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season in 2019.
“I feel great," McCaffrey said of his playing status this week. "I feel really great.”
Jets DC fired: Gregg Williams’ curious call cost the New York Jets their first win -- and the defensive coordinator his job.
A person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday that the Jets fired Williams, whose stunning play call Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders was highly criticized by fans, media and even his own players.
The still-winless Jets were seconds away from their first victory until Williams inexplicably called for an all-out blitz against Las Vegas. Derek Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III — who was in man-to-man, or Cover Zero, coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — with 5 seconds left to lift the Raiders to a 31-28 victory.
Eagles mull QB job: Doug Pederson isn’t ready to commit to starting Carson Wentz or Jalen Hurts at quarterback.
The Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1) have lost four in a row and are headed nowhere in the NFC East, even though they’re still within 1 1/2 games of the first-place New York Giants (5-7).
Wentz was benched in the second half of a 30-16 loss at Green Bay on Sunday following another subpar performance during the worst season of his five-year career. Hurts provided a spark against a defense that played softer coverage with a 20-point lead. He tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass but also threw an interception and was sacked three times after the Packers went back to their aggressive scheme.
Martin sidelined: The Dallas Cowboys placed offensive lineman Zack Martin on injured reserve with a calf injury Monday, sidelining the four-time All-Pro for at least three of the five remaining games.
Dallas downgraded cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) to out for Tuesday night's game at Baltimore. It will be the fifth game Brown has missed because of his rib injury. Wilson was injured in Cowboys' most recent game, a 41-16 loss to Washington on Thanksgiving.
