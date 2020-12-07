NFL report

McCaffrey is ready: Christian McCaffrey is champing at the bit to get back on the field Sunday against the Denver Broncos after what has been a frustrating season marred by injuries.

The Panthers' running back has been sidelined for nine games this season with ankle and shoulder injuries, but is hoping to finish out the season on a positive note with a strong December. His injury problems arose after he became only the third player in NFL history to post 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season in 2019.

“I feel great," McCaffrey said of his playing status this week. "I feel really great.”

Jets DC fired: Gregg Williams’ curious call cost the New York Jets their first win -- and the defensive coordinator his job.

A person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday that the Jets fired Williams, whose stunning play call Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders was highly criticized by fans, media and even his own players.