NFL unsigned

NEW YORK — Roster cuts were made and practice squads filled out around the NFL during what's always a busy weekend on the league's waiver wire.

Several familiar names and players on roster bubbles took turns on the unemployment line — with some finding new jobs.

As teams now turn their focus to preparing for Week 1 after what has been an unusual summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, coaches and general managers are scouring the free agents lists with one big question:

Who's left that could help us?

There aren't as many big-name veterans on the open market as there might usually be, especially at the quarterback spot. Some of that might be attributed to the fact teams can keep a practice squad of 16 players — up from the usual 10 — and as many as six of them could be vets who have accrued any number of seasons in the NFL.

Other teams are also playing it safe — and probably smart — by keeping players around at key spots, such as the Jets having five total QBs (Sam Darnold, Joe Flacco, David Fales, Mike White and James Morgan) combined on their active roster and practice squad.