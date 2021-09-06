LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Allen Robinson had all the motivation he needed anyway.
The Chicago Bears' star receiver insisted a contract negotiation that left him playing this season on the franchise tag rather than a multiyear deal didn't give him a chip on his shoulder or an extra desire to show his worth.
“It's not about proving (anybody) wrong,” he said Monday. “I’m going out there this year to be the best player I can be. That’s my main focus, and I’m not focusing on proving anybody wrong, proving anybody whatever. It’s just about me going out there and getting better, improving from my years prior and continuing to ascend as a player in this league.”
Robinson is in a good spot coming off one of his best seasons as a pro. He caught a career-high 102 passes. His 1,250 yards were second only to the 1,400 he had in his 2015 Pro Bowl season with Jacksonville.
If he winds up staying in Chicago for the long term and continuing to produce at this rate, he figures to become the franchise's all-time leading receiver. The top spot belongs to Johnny Morris with 5,059 yards from 1958-67.
The 28-year-old Robinson has 3,151 yards in three seasons since he left Jacksonville for a three-year, $42 million contract with Chicago in 2018. And though he didn't get the deal he wanted this time, he's not ruling out staying long enough to move to the top of the Bears' all-time list.
“That’s something that’s definitely still in play," Robinson said. "Like I said this offseason, those things like that are still in play. Obviously, it would take big years and stuff like that. But again, those things like that are still on the horizon. At the end of the day, I’m not really focused on tomorrow, the next day, the next year or anything like that. It’s about how can I get better each and every day. What I can bring to this team each and every day. And how can I help us get better as an offense and help us win games.”
Smith practices: Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith practiced on a limited basis Monday after missing virtually all of training camp with a back injury.
Smith had participated in only one training-camp workout, and that was on Aug. 16. The Pro Bowl pass rusher took part in individual drills Monday as the Packers prepare for Sunday’s season opener with the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, Florida.
Bulaga questionable: Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga's status for Sunday's opener against Washington remains questionable as he continues to deal with a hip flexor issue.
The former Iowa star practiced on Monday after missing last week. A better prognosis on his status could come Wednesday when the first practice report is released.
Mathieu still out: The Kansas City Chiefs remained without All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu after his positive test for COVID-19 as the two-time defending AFC champions began preparing Monday for their season opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Mathieu, who was vaccinated against the virus, remained in the league's protocol, which means he had yet to return two negative tests taken 24 hours apart. That is the requirement for vaccinated players who are asymptomatic to return to their teams under the NFL rules released in July.
Dolphins duo on list: The Miami Dolphins placed presumed starting left tackle Austin Jackson and backup tight end Adam Shaheen on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday, calling into doubt their availability for the team’s opener at New England.
Dolphins coach Brian Flores said “it's possible" that both could be in the lineup on Sunday. That would suggest Shaheen did not test positive; under NFL rules, unvaccinated players are out at least 10 days if they test positive and out at least five days if they are deemed to be a close contact with someone who has been exposed.