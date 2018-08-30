CHICAGO — AJ McCarron made a shaky case for a roster spot, leading a surge in the fourth quarter after struggling for most of the game, and the Buffalo Bills closed the preseason with a 28-27 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.
With both teams holding out their starters and few key reserves playing, the focus was on McCarron.
He ran for a touchdown and threw for three more in the fourth — including a 6-yarder to Keith Towbridge in the closing minute. That capped an 84-yard drive that was aided by two roughing-the-passer calls, including one against Isaiah Irving on a fourth down at the Buffalo 3.
McCarron was 13 of 34 for 156 yards and had an interception returned for a touchdown in the early going. He could be the odd man out if the Bills decide to go with two quarterbacks rather than three.
Tyler Bray made a case for the Bears to keep three quarterbacks. With Mitchell Trubisky and backup Chase Daniel not playing, Bray was 19 of 29 for 180 yards and an interception. Ryan Nall ran for 79 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown.
Signed to a two-year deal in free agency after spending the past four seasons as Andy Dalton's backup in Cincinnati, McCarron was considered the initial front-runner for the Bills' starting job because he had more experience than first-round pick Josh Allen and returning backup Nathan Peterman.
But he missed a little over a week after he bruised his right shoulder while being hit several times at Cleveland on Aug. 17. That injury along with his performance seemed to knock him out of the running for the starting job. It also raised questions about whether he will make the opening roster.
McCarron got off to a brutal start, throwing for just 39 yards and getting picked off twice in the first half.
His troubles really began after Cody Parkey kicked a 47-yard field goal on Chicago's first possession.
Moments later, McCarron threw a pass right to the Bears' Doran Grant along the sideline, resulting in a 33-yard touchdown return. And just like that, it was 10-0.
Parkey added a 23-yard field goal midway through the second quarter. Nall made it 20-0 with just under two minutes left in the half with his 32-yard TD run up the right sideline, though the Bears missed another opportunity in the closing seconds after McCarron got picked off again.
Chicago's Abdullah Anderson tipped a pass at the line, leading to an interception for John Timu. But Parkey's 39-yard attempt hit the right upright.
Vikings 13, Titans 3: Rookie Daniel Carlson kicked field goals of 39 and 22 yards, and Kyle Sloter added a 24-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as the Vikings beat Tennessee Titans.
Carlson rebounded from missing a pair of 42-yarders wide left a week ago after beating out Kai Forbath for the job. Carlson connected from 39 yards late in the first half, tying it 3-3. He added a 22-yarder midway through the third quarter, giving the Vikings (3-1) a 6-3 lead.
Kaepernick goes to court: Colin Kaepernick and his legal team are driving inside NFL territory, forcing the league and its 32 teams to brace for a defensive stand.
An arbitrator is sending Kaepernick's grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league's request to throw out the quarterback's claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice.
Kaepernick's lawyer Mark Geragos tweeted a picture Thursday of a ruling by arbitrator Stephen B. Burbank. The NFL declined a request for comment.
Kaepernick, who led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance and NFC championship game in consecutive seasons, argues that owners have colluded to keep him off any NFL roster since he hit free agency in 2017.
Dumervil retires: Five-time Pro Bowl Pass rusher Elvis Dumervil is retiring from the NFL after 12 years.
Dumervil entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick in Denver in 2006. He spent seven years with the Broncos, four more with Baltimore and finished his career last year with San Francisco. He finished his career with 105 1/2 sacks. That ranks fourth in the NFL since he entered the league, trailing only DeMarcus Ware, Jared Allen and Julius Peppers.
Gronk gets raise: Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots has all the incentives to become the NFL's highest paid tight end.
Agent Drew Rosenhaus said Thursday the Patriots have added $4.3 million in incentives to Gronkowski's contract for the next two seasons. The deal includes $1 million in per game bonuses and $3.3 million in incentives for catches, playing time and touchdowns.
Gronkowski has the potential to make $12.3 million this season and $13.3 next year when his base salary jumps to $9 million.
