Start of regular season
Thursday's game
Green Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's game
Atlanta at Minnesota, noon
Baltimore at Miami, noon
Tennessee at Cleveland, noon
Kansas City at Jacksonville, noon
Washington at Philadelphia, noon
L.A. Rams at Carolina, noon
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, noon
Cincinnati at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New England, 7:20 p.m.
Monday's games
Houston at New Orleans, 6:10 p.m.
Denver at Oakland, 9:20 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.