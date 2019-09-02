Start of regular season

Thursday's game

Green Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's game

Atlanta at Minnesota, noon

Baltimore at Miami, noon

Tennessee at Cleveland, noon

Kansas City at Jacksonville, noon

Washington at Philadelphia, noon

L.A. Rams at Carolina, noon

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, noon

Cincinnati at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New England, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's games

Houston at New Orleans, 6:10 p.m.

Denver at Oakland, 9:20 p.m.

