NHL goaltenders putting on puck-stopping clinic in playoffs

Peter DeBoer, who coached New Jersey to the Cup Final in 2012 with Martin Brodeur and San Jose there in 2016 with Martin Jones, knows goalies have more energy than usual in this situation. That was on display when his Vegas Golden Knights put up 49 shots and lost because of Chicago's Corey Crawford.

"A lot of these guys come playoff time have already got 50, 60 games under their belt of wear and tear, and you've got a bunch of healthy goalies out there right now that are ready to play," DeBoer said. "We've played enough games now they've got their timing down, so they're getting better every day."

Carolina's Rod Brind'Amour thinks defense is outpacing offense after a long layoff and that playmakers are a little rusty. Still, he marvels at the play in net around the league and what the Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek and James Reimer have done after committing to adjustments before training camp.

"I know our guys put in a lot of work," Brind'Amour said. "Especially in that pause, I think Reimer picked up his game where maybe a lot of guys would have not. He found a way to get better."