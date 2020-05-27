NHL monitoring situation before choosing where to play games

"We want to just be in a position to, in real time, have lots of options once we understand what the state of play is at the time we need to make the decision," Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "We could pick one or two locations, but that might, if we made the decision today, not turn out to be as good a decision as one that we make three, four weeks from now because things are continuing to evolve in all of the places that we play."

The league told GMs on Tuesday to plan for a roster of 28 skaters and unlimited goaltenders for training camps that won't begin before early July and games without fans several weeks later. Each team will have a personnel cap of 50 in the city where games are played, though the Montreal Canadiens could be without one of their top players.

Montreal GM Marc Bergevin said forward Max Domi, who is high risk because he has Type 1 diabetes, will not play if doctors deem it to be unsafe.

Before the NHL commits to where games could be held, officials are planning for multiple scenarios. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly is engaged in regular dialogue with the U.S. and Canadian governments and medical experts to determine what the health and safety landscape might look like this summer.

If the focus shifts solely on U.S. locations, Las Vegas and Columbus appear to be the front-runners.