Brandon Tanev scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:36 left and the Penguins beat the Islanders 5-4 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Jeff Carter scored twice, Kris Letang had a goal and two assists, and Jason Zucker also scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots.

“It's a resilient group,” said Carter, a late-season pickup at the trade deadline. “You give one up, you get right back on the horse and get working. A real strong game in that sense from our team, sticking with it, grinding it out and ultimately getting the win.”

Cal Clutterbuck scored twice, Scott Mayfield had a goal and two assists, and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for New York. Semyon Varlamov finished with 22 saves.

“No one is hanging their head," the Islanders' Mathew Barzal said. “Just turn the page on to the next one.”

Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1: Paul Byron broke a tie with a short-handed goal from his knees with 7:16 left and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 1 of the first-round series between Original Six rivals.

The game was marred by an early collision that sent Toronto captain John Tavares off the ice on a stretcher to a hospital.