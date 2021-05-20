TAMPA, Fla. — Ryan Lomberg scored on a breakaway 5:56 into overtime to cap a furious comeback and give the Florida Panthers a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night in Game 3 of the first-round Central Division playoff matchup.
The Panthers cut the Lightning's lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series by scoring twice in the third period, killing off a penalty at the start overtime and winning it.
Radko Gudas gained possession off a faceoff deep in his own zone and flicked the puck ahead to Lomberg, who barreled in on goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.
The Lightning took a 5-3 lead into the final period. But the reigning Stanley Cup champions couldn't put the Panthers away, yielding a power-play goal to Patric Hornqvist early in the third and Gustav Forsling's equalizer with 3:07 remaining.
Game 4 is Saturday at Amalie Arena.
Braden Point’s power-play goal in the second period snapped a 3-3 tie less than two minutes after Alex Wennberg scored on the power play for the Panthers, who led 2-0 after Sam Bennett and Gudas solved Vasilevskiy in the first 7:05 of the opening period.
Penguins 5, Islanders 4: Each time the New York Islanders tried to get some momentum, the Pittsburgh Penguins had an answer. And now they have the lead in their first-round playoff series.
Brandon Tanev scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:36 left and the Penguins beat the Islanders 5-4 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.
Jeff Carter scored twice, Kris Letang had a goal and two assists, and Jason Zucker also scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots.
“It's a resilient group,” said Carter, a late-season pickup at the trade deadline. “You give one up, you get right back on the horse and get working. A real strong game in that sense from our team, sticking with it, grinding it out and ultimately getting the win.”
Cal Clutterbuck scored twice, Scott Mayfield had a goal and two assists, and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for New York. Semyon Varlamov finished with 22 saves.
“No one is hanging their head," the Islanders' Mathew Barzal said. “Just turn the page on to the next one.”
Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1: Paul Byron broke a tie with a short-handed goal from his knees with 7:16 left and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 1 of the first-round series between Original Six rivals.
The game was marred by an early collision that sent Toronto captain John Tavares off the ice on a stretcher to a hospital.
Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. Tavares gave a thumbs-up as he left the ice. Toronto newcomer Nick Foligno then fought Perry immediately after the faceoff.
Montreal stunned Toronto with the short-handed winner. With Tomas Tatar off for high-sticking and the Maple Leafs looking to take the lead, Byron raced past Rasmus Sandin, with the rookie defenseman dragging down the Montreal forward. From his knees, Byron then chipped the puck past goalie Jack Campbell.