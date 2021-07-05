MONTREAL — Josh Anderson jumped back into the play, and the Montreal Canadiens killed Tampa Bay's chance for a Stanley Cup sweep.
Anderson scored his second goal 3:57 into overtime, and the Canadiens avoided elimination by defeating the defending champion Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 on Monday night.
Carey Price stopped 32 shots for Montreal, and rookie defenseman Alexander Romanov also scored.
The series shifts to Tampa Bay for Game 5 on Wednesday night.
Interim coach Dominique Ducharme’s lineup changes paid off as Romanov stepped up in just his third career playoff game. Anderson was shifted to a new line, playing alongside Nick Suzuki and rookie Cole Caufield in Ducharme's bid to add more speed.
Pat Maroon and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Lightning, who are attempting to become the NHL’s second team to win consecutive championships in the salary-cap era, which began in 2005. The Pittsburgh Penguins accomplished the feat with titles in 2016 and 2017.
Anderson got his second career playoff overtime goal after he forced a turnover at the blue line and outraced Jan Rutta and Yanni Gourde to a loose puck along the left boards. He then directed the puck toward the net, where Caufield got a piece of it but pushed it wide.
Anderson jumped back in front and knocked the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy inside the left post.
The Canadiens appeared to be in big trouble after Shea Weber received a double minor for high-sticking late in regulation. But they killed off the penalty, and then became the first team to score in OT to avoid a sweep in the Stanley Cup Final since the Bruins did it in 1946 against the Canadiens, according to STATS.
Montreal was outscored 14-5 in the first three games, including a sloppy 6-3 loss in Game 3 on Friday.
They got off to a better start Monday, thanks to Carey Price stopping 12 shots in the opening period and Anderson converting Suzuki's centering pass at 15:39 for Montreal's first lead of the series.
Chance at history: Despite the loss, Maroon may still be in position to make some NHL history.
He signed with the St. Louis Blues in the summer of 2018 to play in front of young son Anthony and try to bring the Stanley Cup back to his hometown.
After accomplishing that in 2019, he signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning and helped them hoist the Cup in 2020. One more Lightning win and Maroon becomes just the fourth player in NHL history and the first since 1964 to win the Stanley Cup three seasons in a row with two different teams.
"It’s a great achievement," Maroon said Monday morning. “It would be an amazing accomplishment, that’s for sure. .... It’s exciting, though, to be talked about like that.”
Maroon tried to carve out his own place in history in Game 4 a few hours later, scoring the tying goal with 6:12 left in regulation. But Montreal won in overtime to send the series back to Tampa for Game 5 and his next opportunity to three-peat.
Ed Litzenberger was the last to accomplish such a feat, with Chicago in 1961 and then Toronto from 1962-64. Even if he'd need another ring next year to match Litzenberger, Maroon would be in a class of his own to be the first player to go three-for-three in different uniforms since the expansion era began in 1967 and expanded the league beyond six teams.
Teammates don't think it's any coincidence Maroon has played on so many winning teams.
“He’s got a savviness that he brings with him into the locker room, and it rubs off to guys and brings a certain level of confidence,” Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “Not over the top, but just enough to know that if you do the right things, you play to your team’s structure, you have a chance to win every night and he keeps that group, our group pulling in the same direction.”
Now facing Maroon as a defenseman for the Montreal Canadiens, former Blues teammate Joel Edmundson said the 33-year-old forward brings a winning approach on and off the ice.
“He’s one of those guys that gets guys laughing in the dressing room, and obviously he’s a big part of their forward group,” Edmundson said. “He’s going to hold on to the puck down low and play in the offensive end behind the net. He’s just obviously a big body and a good locker room guy.”