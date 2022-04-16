Niabi Zoo opens to public Monday

Niabi Zoo will reopen to the public Monday, Director Lee Jackson said in a news release issued Friday.

“We are very excited to welcome guests back to the zoo,” Jackson said. “Moving into the 2022 season, we have a lot of new things in the works. It’s going to be an exciting summer.”

Guests will notice a number of changes, including far fewer COVID restrictions. Guests will no longer be required to wear a mask in most areas including rides. However, there still are a few places where a mask will be required or visitation is limited.

“We also no longer have restrictions on the number of people we can allow into the park,” Jackson said.

The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry allowed at 4 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online or at the gate. There will be a discount available for those purchasing tickets online.

Jackson said that it had been challenging filling some of the staff positions for the season, so some services might be limited for a few weeks.

The website contains a complete list of visitor guidelines.

Several big projects are in the works, including a new prairie dog exhibit and a new exhibit for African painted dogs.

Nyura and Antin, the zoo’s Amur leopards that were born earlier this year will make their debut later in the spring, Jackson said. He added that there were several other “new youngsters” that would be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information visit the Niabi Zoo website at NiabiZoo.com.

