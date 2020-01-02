Nicholas Baer, Bettendorf

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Unlike several others who will pop up on this list, Baer was just on the varsity squad for two seasons. The Bulldogs were 49-3 and made the Final Four of the state tournament his junior and senior seasons in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

As a senior, Baer averaged 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in being named the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year and first team all-state by the Iowa Newspaper Association. Baer had 22 points and 12 rebounds in the semifinal loss to Iowa City West.

The 6-foot-7 Baer went to the University of Iowa as a walk-on, later was placed on scholarship and was named the Big Ten Conference's top sixth man at one point in his career. He's the only player in program history to surpass 750 points, 500 rebounds, 100 assists, 100 steals, 100 blocks and 100 3-point field goals.

Baer is playing in the G-League with the Raptors 905.

