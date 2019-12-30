Nicholas Baer

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

After completing his college career as one of the most popular players in recent University of Iowa basketball history, the former Bettendorf High School star hoped to possibly catch on with a professional team overseas.

He ended up with something even better. He signed a free agent contract to play for Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors’ affiliate in the NBA’s G League.

Baer, who first arrived at Iowa as a walk-on, ended his college career on a high note. He led the Hawkeyes back to the NCAA tournament, became the first Iowa player to amass more than 750 points, 500 rebounds, 100 assists, 100 steals, 100 blocked shots and 100 3-point field goals, and won the coveted Chris Street Award.

