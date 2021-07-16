May 16, 2018

Nicholas Warner, 48 at the time, was shot twice in the arm by Officer Robert Bytnar after Warner reportedly rammed a car into a squad car with an officer in it.

Warner was taken to University Hospitals in Iowa City and was released without notifying the police. A warrant was put out for his arrest and he was eventually caught in September 2020. He has been charged with three felony counts of assault on a police officer while displaying a weapon, felony operating while impaired (OWI)/second offense and misdemeanor counts of eluding, interfere with official acts and possession of a controlled substance.