 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nicholas Warner
0 Comments

Nicholas Warner

  • Updated
  • 0

May 16, 2018

Police Department: Davenport

Location: 9th Street and Division Street, Davenport

Nicholas T. Warner

Nicholas T. Warner, courtesy Scott County jail.

Nicholas Warner, 48 at the time, was shot twice in the arm by Officer Robert Bytnar after Warner reportedly rammed a car into a squad car with an officer in it. 

Warner was taken to University Hospitals in Iowa City and was released without notifying the police. A warrant was put out for his arrest and he was eventually caught in September 2020. He has been charged with three felony counts of assault on a police officer while displaying a weapon, felony operating while impaired (OWI)/second offense and misdemeanor counts of eluding, interfere with official acts and possession of a controlled substance.

Warner pleaded not guilty in November 2020 and is scheduled to have a jury trial in October of this year. Scott County Attorney Mike Walton ruled Bytnar's actions justified in June 2018.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News