May 16, 2018
Police Department: Davenport
Location: 9th Street and Division Street, Davenport
Nicholas Warner, 48 at the time, was shot twice in the arm by Officer Robert Bytnar after Warner reportedly rammed a car into a squad car with an officer in it.
Warner was taken to University Hospitals in Iowa City and was released without notifying the police. A warrant was put out for his arrest and he was eventually caught in September 2020. He has been charged with three felony counts of assault on a police officer while displaying a weapon, felony operating while impaired (OWI)/second offense and misdemeanor counts of eluding, interfere with official acts and possession of a controlled substance.
Warner pleaded not guilty in November 2020 and is scheduled to have a jury trial in October of this year. Scott County Attorney Mike Walton ruled Bytnar's actions justified in June 2018.