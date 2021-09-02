Nick Mangone, forward

Storm sign Mangone
The Quad City Storm have signed forward Nick Mangone to their training camp roster for the second straight year.
Mangone, 25, was signed to the Storm's training camp roster last season but didn't join the team after the Storm sat out the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Last year, he played 20 games with the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons, scoring eight goals and adding three assists. While there, he was a teammate of Connor Fries, who is also signed to the Storm's roster for this season.
Mangone, a Massapequa Park, N.Y. native, played four years in college at Division-III Nichols College, scoring 22 goals and adding 19 assists in 108 games.
