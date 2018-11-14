The band Night Moves formed in 2010 when its members were in high school. Since then, the indie rock group, based in Minneapolis, has put out two albums, including “Colored Emotions,” in 2012 and “Pennied Days” in 2016. Several of their danceable, somewhat whimsical, tunes, such as “Carl Sagan” and title track “Colored Emotions,” have been streamed millions of times on Spotify.
See them at 9 p.m. Friday at The Stardust
