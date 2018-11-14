Night Moves
Buy Now

Minneapolis-based band Night Moves will play on Friday at the Stardust, as part of the fourth installment of the GAS Feed & Seed Festival. 

The band Night Moves formed in 2010 when its members were in high school. Since then, the indie rock group, based in Minneapolis, has put out two albums, including “Colored Emotions,” in 2012 and “Pennied Days” in 2016. Several of their danceable, somewhat whimsical, tunes, such as “Carl Sagan” and title track “Colored Emotions,” have been streamed millions of times on Spotify.

See them at 9 p.m. Friday at The Stardust

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments