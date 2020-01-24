Nine locals reach girls state wrestling quarters

A trio of top seeds are among nine area girls still vying for titles at the Iowa girls state wrestling tournament.

Top-seeded Davenport North's Tateum Park pinned her way into the quarterfinals at 113 pounds, where she is joined by Davenport Central wrestler Olivia Hamma, who also had a pair of pins after a first-round bye.

Next up for Park is Denver's Chevelle Gefaller while Hamma gets Woodward-Granger's Charity Mickles. The Davenport pair could meet in the semifinals.

Park's sister, Davenport Central's Sydney Park, also lived up to her top seed picking up a pair of pins in advancing to the 126-pound quarterfinals. Sydney Park will face West Des Moines Valley's Jazmyn Knutson.

Pleasant Valley's Chloe Clemons, top-ranked in 120, also got two pins after a first round bye to advance to face Anamosa's Ava Scranton.

North Cedar's Ashlynn Miller will MFL Marmac's Kadence Pape on the bottom half of the 120-pound bracket after also picking up a pair of pins.

Other quarterfinalists include Bettendorf's Ella Schmit and West Liberty's Alexis Partida at 106 pounds.